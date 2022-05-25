Wednesday, May 25, 2022Back to
Xiaomi Band 7 launched in China with always on 1.62-inch AMOLED display, India Launch imminent

Xiaomi Band 7 was launched with a 1.62-inch AMOLED display in China with a 192 x 490-pixel resolution, 120 sports modes, and a 180mAh battery with 15 hours of usage. The Band 7 will also be launched in India, for around Rs 3,500 in a couple of months.


FP StaffMay 25, 2022 13:42:43 IST

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Band 7 in China alongside the Redmi Note 11T series, Redmi Note 11 SE, Redmi Buds 4, and Redmi Buds 4 Pro wireless earbuds. The seventh gen Xiaomi Band, formerly known as Mi Band has a larger 1.62-inch AMOLED screen with always-on functionality while retaining its predecessor’s 14-day battery life promise. There are new fitness smarts too including improved blood oxygen level or SpO2 tracking and more workout modes.

The main highlight of the Xiaomi Band 7 is the new 1.62-inch colour AMOLED display, which is almost 25 per cent larger than the outgoing Mi Band 6. The screen has a resolution of 490×192 pixels and can top 500nits, which is again an improvement over the last model. This version also lets you, finally, keep the display always on.

The Band 7 has a six-axis accelerometer and can monitor heart rate and sleep quality index, specifically, how well do users get REM sleep. Because it is 5ATM-certified, the Band 7 is swim-proof and is able to recognise swimming strokes. The Xiaomi Band 7 also comes with a female health tracker and more.

It can monitor your blood oxygen level and automatically inform you when the level goes below 90 per cent. It also supports 120 training modes and automatic workout detection. A Personal Activity Intelligence score meanwhile can give you insights into your workouts. You can also compete with friends based on those scores.

Just like with the previous model, this one also gets an NFC option to allow digital payments. The Band 7 comes with a 180mAh battery with 15 hours of constant usage.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 has been launched in two variants - one with NFC and the other a non-NFC variant. The NFC variant has been priced at 299 Yuan, whereas the non-NFC Xiaomi Band 7 has been priced at 240 Yuan. In India, they are likely to be priced at Rs 3500, and Rs 2900 respectively.

The smart band will be available for pre-order in China and will go on its first sale on May 31. The launch date for the device in India has not been revealed yet, but considering Xiaomi had previously launched all the Mi Bands in India, it will surely bring the Mi Band 7 as well.

