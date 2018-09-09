Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami on Sunday launched two smartwatches Amazfit Pace and Amazfit Cor for fitness enthusiasts in India.

Priced at Rs 9,999, Amazfit Pace is equipped with a 2.4 GB onboard media storage, heart rate sensor and monitoring, built-in GPS, distance, time, pace and calorie-tracking features.

Water-resistant Amazfit Cor is available for Rs 3,999 and comes with activity, exercise and sleep tracker, heart-rate monitor, weather forecast, alarms, timer and stopwatch.

Amazfit Pace and Amazfit Cor are available on Amazon India.

"We are very excited to bring Amazfit Pace and Cor in the country and we are hopeful on receiving a positive response from the Indian market," C.P. Khandelwal, Founder, PR Innovations, said in a statement.

PR Innovations Pvt Ltd is the distribution partner of Huami products in India.

Both the smartwatches come with a 1.23-inch in-plane switching (IPS) LCD colour touch display and compatibility with iOS and Android devices.

Huami announced its debut in the Indian markets in July with the launch of two smartwatches — Amazfit Bip and Amazfit Stratos.