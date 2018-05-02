Xiaomi India today announced the launch of Mi Music and Mi Video in India to offer value-added Internet services to Mi fans for the first time.

The company states that both apps already exist and will be revamped from their existing versions. The revamped Mi Music app goes live today whereas the Mi Video app is expected to be revamped next week.

For Mi Music, Xiaomi has joined hands with Hungama Music allowing users a choice of as many as 10 million songs to stream without having to pay a penny. Users can also download the music for offline listening which will require users to cough up Rs 799 a year to buy Hungama Pro.

Xiaomi has also thrown a feature called 'Dynamic Lyrics' into Mi Music to set it apart from rival music streaming services. Nothing that we have not heard before but Dynamic Lyrics will basically let you sing along as you listen to your favourite tracks by displaying the lyrics live. Scrolling lower down the lyrics pane also automatically skips the audio to whichever line you are at.

Mi Video, on the other hand, is a pre-installed video app that integrates video-streaming across platforms. Xiaomi has joined hands with the likes of Hungama Play, SonyLiv and Voot to offer what it claims to be 5,00,000 hours worth of content with nearly 80 percent of it free of cost. The Mi Video app also supports as many as 12 video formats including AVI, MP4, MOV, MKV, MKA, MPEG, M2TS amongst others.

Announcing the launch of the two services, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain said, "We hope to serve millions of Xiaomi smartphone users with a better user experience through enhanced Internet services."