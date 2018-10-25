Having a strong hold over the smartphone market in India, Xiaomi is now trying its hand at making games for smartphones and a lot of inspiration seems to have been drawn from PUBG and Fortnite.

Xiaomi just dropped its first multiplayer online battle royale mode named 'Survival Game' and it has been developed completely by Xiaomi. As per a community forum post, Xiaomi's in-house Mi Game Team describes the game as "a large-scale, sci-fi 3D shooting mobile game" with a battle royale mode where "players need to compete with each other and be the last one standing."

All other features including a spaceship from where all players jump onto an area on the map and collect resources on their way, to the presence of vehicles to navigate around the maps, all sound like features we have seen on PUBG and Fortnite. As per the changelog, the only thing different here is that players can also use the aircraft to fly, which provides more possibilities for combat, as compared to other battle royale games.

However, Survival Game is available as part of a Closed Beta test programme only and those dying to try out anyway can apply on this link. The link will expire on 31 October so make sure you sign up before that.

The game is currently available only on Android, so iOS users who want a piece of the cake will have to back off for now.