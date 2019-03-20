tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's latest Redmi Note 7 series is garnering accolades among its user-base in India and an estimated 50,000 Note 7 smartphones are being sold every day, as per a report.

These smartphones are value-packed devices, courtesy of reliable internal hardware and good imaging sensors at an affordable price. Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro users can now get the added software benefit of Xiaomi's latest MIUI program.

The Chinese OEM taking to the official Mi Community Forum announced an MIUI Beta Testing Program for the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro. The program is said to be designed to test Xiaom's new custom skin versions on the latest Redmi Note devices.

Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro users who are interested in participating in the MIUI Beta Testing program can join in by clicking on this link.

To apply for the program, all you need to do is fill the Google form that is there on the MIUI Beta Testing program community thread. The application window for joining the Beta Program is open till 9 pm on 22 March. Winners will be announced on 25 March.

While this is good news for those Redmi Note users who wish to be a part of the 'continuous development process,' there are a few terms and conditions Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro users have to consider before entering for the program.

First up, you should be an active member of the Mi Community with a ranking of “Advanced Bunny” at least. You also need a Telegram ID to communicate and interact with the developer 'liaisons.'

Xioami in the forum further mentions that users should not leak the ROM or post anything 'related to the beta team' on social media.

The company, however, notes that each of the participating beta testers will receive special closed beta OTA update access. Beta testers will be able to report bugs and send feedback on the new updates.

To recall, Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 7 series arrived in the Indian market last month. The base version, Redmi Note 7 was launched for a starting price of Rs 9,999. While the high-end version, the Redmi Note 7 Pro with a 48 MP camera came with a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM model.

