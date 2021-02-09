Tuesday, February 09, 2021Back to
Xiaomi announces MIUI 12.5 update rollout timeline for Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Redmi 9 series and more

According to Xiaomi, the new update reduces CPU usage by up to 22 percent and power consumption by up to 15 percent.


FP TrendingFeb 09, 2021 14:55:02 IST

Xiaomi had unveiled the Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 skin, back in December 2020. It has now announced its global rollout timeline. The company will start rolling out the MIUI 12.5 update in international markets in the second quarter of 2021. The update brings major system optimisations that will allow the operating system to deliver a faster and smoother overall experience. Xiaomi shared on its blog that the MIUI 12.5 would be an intermediate update based on MIUI 12.

Mi 10T Pro. Image: Tech2/Sheldon Pinto

The user interface reduces CPU usage by up to 22 percent and power consumption by up to 15 percent. This will ensure smooth-frictionless performance and graphics, thanks to a dedicated thread that handles systems, gestures, and other tasks. Previously all these tasks were handled by a single thread.

With MIUI 12.5, a vast majority of apps in the new system can be uninstalled, while a small number of apps engraved in the system core can be hidden.

Xiaomi has shared a list of phones that will be getting the MIUI 12.5 update in the first batch. The first wave of the update's international rollout will happen at the end of April 2021. The stable update of the new interface will first be making its way to the Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, and Mi 11, while the second wave will include Mi 10T Lite, Mi Note 10 series, Mi 10 Lite, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 9 series, Poco X3 NFC, Poco F2 Pro,  Redmi 9, and Redmi Note 9T, but the company has not shared date for it. The timeline for other devices will be shared later on Miui.com.

