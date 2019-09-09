tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi today announced Mi Charge Turbo 30 W wireless charging technology for its smartphones. The company made this announcement on Weibo and shared some images. The first smartphone to get this technology is the Mi 9 Pro 5G.

As per the Weibo post, the new Mi Charge Turbo 30 W wireless charging tech is capable of charging a 4,000 mAh battery smartphone from 0 to 50 percent in merely 25 minutes and full 100 percent in 69 minutes. Another thing that Xiaomi announced was that the company is currently working on 40 W wireless charging tech too.

The post revealed that the newly-launched Mi Charge Turbo 30 W wireless charging will not only charge the smartphone but it is also capable of charging Apple's AirPods, smartwatch.

The Weibo post also suggests that with the help of reverse wireless charging, Mi 9 Pro 5G will also be able to charge an iPhone XS (Review) up to 20 percent in 30 minutes.

Since Mi 9 Pro 5G has appeared on Tenaa, it has suggested that the smartphone will have a 4,000 mAh battery. After the company's latest announcement, now we know that this smartphone will feature three types of charging technology: Fast wired charging, Fast wireless charging, and Fast reverse wireless charging.

The brand has also recently announced that Xiaomi India is the first smartphone company to ship 10 Mn smartphone units in just five years.

