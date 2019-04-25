Thursday, April 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi announces crowdfunding for the Himo T1 electric bicycle with 120 km range

The design of the Homo T1 is not too extravagant but it does have a certain appeal to it. As per a

tech2 News StaffApr 25, 2019 19:47:32 IST

Xiaomi, which is penetrating nearly every aspect of the consumer hardware segment, has just announced a crowdfunding campaign for a new electric bike in China, the Himo T1. The price of the Himo T1 happens to be 2,999 CNY which translates to roughly Rs 30,000. This is not an electric scooter but an electric bicycle, which means it is a regular bicycle which can get charged as you peddle it.

Xiaomi announces crowdfunding for the Himo T1 electric bicycle with 120 km range

Himo T1.

The design of the Homo T1 is not too extravagant but it does have a certain appeal to it. As per a report by Gizmochina, the vehicle features a one-button start, multi-function combination switch, electronic display, and 90 mm wide tires. The Himo T1 is said to start shipping from 4 June onwards. There is no word on whether Xiaomi plans to bring the e-scooter to India officially but you can order it here via the Chinese smartphone maker's website.

The vehicle has a 350 W brushless permanent magnet motor and is backed by a  14,000 mAh lithium-ion battery. On a full charge, the bike can offer a range of 120 km. The top speed of the vehicle has not been mentioned. The Himo T1 also has a headlight with an 18,000 cd brightness and the company says that it can light up to 15 meters on high beam and 5 meters on low beam.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Private video

Private video

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science


also see

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 to launch in India today: How and where to watch it live

Apr 24, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 to launch in India today: How and where to watch it live
Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 9,990, Rs 7,999 respectively

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 9,990, Rs 7,999 respectively

Apr 24, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will be available on open sale in India starting today

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will be available on open sale in India starting today

Apr 17, 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you need to know

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you need to know

Apr 18, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets security update, fixes issue with notifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets security update, fixes issue with notifications

Apr 16, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro may soon get Fortnite support: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro may soon get Fortnite support: All you need to know

Apr 19, 2019

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019