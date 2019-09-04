Wednesday, September 04, 2019Back to
Xiaomi announces a new Pearl White colour variant for the Redmi K20-series

The sale for this new colour has already commenced on Flipkart and Mi's online store starting today.


tech2 News StaffSep 04, 2019 14:49:09 IST

Xiaomi had announced the Redmi K20-series in India back in July and the devices have already gone on multiple sales since then. The phone had been announced in Carbon Black, Flame Red and Glacier Blue colour variants. Now the company has unveiled a new colour option to go with the trio.

Redmi K20 Pro Pearl White.

The company has announced the Pearl White colour variant for the Redmi K20-series and the sale for this new colour has already commenced on Flipkart and Mi's online store starting today from 12.00 pm onwards. The price for the Pearl White colour variant will remain the same as other K20-series variants.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Specifications and features

Redmi K20 Pro (Review) comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims this can charge the phone  up to 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes. Apart from that Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.

(Also Read: Xiaomi head Manu Kumar Jain explains why Redmi K20 series is priced high in India)

The mid-range Redmi K20 packs in the Snapdragon 730 SoC and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor instead of Redmi K20 Pro's IMX586. Rest, all other specs remain the same except for an 18 W fast-charging support instead of faster 27 W charging on the Pro.

