tech2 News Staff 06 October, 2018 16:00 IST

Xiaomi A2 users complain about being hit by a bug causing massive battery drain

Xiaomi is still to acknowledge the problem of the massive battery loss faced by the Mi A2 users.

Xiaomi Mi A2 was unleashed into the markets just a few months back. The device is the successor of Mi A1 which was released last year.

As they run on Google's Android program it is expected to give better user experience running on pure stock Android. But it seems that Xiaomi Mi A2 users have been facing some                          issue. There are reports about the devices being hit by some bug which is causing a great amount of battery loss.

The recently launched Xiaomi Mi A2. Image: Tech2

According to XDA Developers, the battery drain is being caused as all the CPU cores start running at max speeds, but the reason for this to happen is still unknown.

A majority of users have recognised the bug in the fingerprint sensor to be the culprit, but there is a set of people who have removed all the fingerprints that they had added to the device, but the massive draining still continued.

The users have found a quick but a tasking solution to handle their battery draining issue. This temporary fix is by rebooting the device after intervals of time, like every two hours. This hack is said to calm the throttling CPU cores.

There is another hypothesis which blames the Google Play services to be housing a bug for which the users have suggested to delete the app data.

This was also claimed to have been tried and tested by a few, but alas in vain.

Another hack that was dug out was doing a factory reset which in fancy terms is to unlock the bootloader. Then the users set the phone up again, performed a clean-sweep and locked the bootloader back again. This attempt also after a while is said to fade away, regenerating the battery issue.

This issue is said to not have been faced by everyone.

But it's still being reported by many and yet Xiaomi is still to acknowledge the problem of the massive battery loss faced by the Mi A2 users.

