XGIMI launches Halo+ portable projector in India at an introductory price of Rs 99,999

After the introductory offer ends, the XGIMI Halo+, which has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 99,999, will be available at a price of Rs 1,05,999.


FP TrendingNov 30, 2021 17:05:21 IST

XGIMI has launched the Halo+ projector in India, at an introductory price of Rs 99,999. XGIMI says this projector is the brightest portable projector in its category with a luminance of 900 ANSI lumens.

The Halo+ houses a DLP cinema-grade display technique, a 200-inch display screen and a resolution of 1080 FHD, aimed at providing users a perfect movie night experience at home. The projector is fitted with a dual 5 W Harman Kardon speaker so users can enjoy a clean, distortion-free sound.

Image: XGIMI

Image: XGIMI

A unique feature of the Halo+ is the automatic keystone correction alignments, that allow a 45-degree angle alignment, making the projector extremely user-friendly.

The Halo+ also offers Intelligent Screen Adaption (ISA) technology, which is an autofocus feature. It is  also embedded with an obstacle avoidance technology, making viewing ideal from anywhere in a room.

Equipped with a wireless connection and built-in Chromecast, the Halo+ gets the Android TV 10.0 operating system. Other features include the HDMI 2.0, USB 2.0 and headphone ports and a built-in, 59 W battery for extended playtime.

After the introductory offer ends, the Halo+ will be available at a price of Rs 1,05,999. However, the MRP of the product is set at Rs 1,25,000 and, it can can be ordered from XGIMI's India website.

