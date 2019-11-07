Thursday, November 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xerox considers takeover offer for PC maker HP - WSJ

(Reuters) - Xerox Holdings Corp is considering making a cash-and-stock offer for personal computer maker HP Inc at a premium to its market value of about $27 billion (£21 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Xerox's board discussed the possibility on Tuesday, the newspaper said https://www.wsj.com/articles/xerox-considers-takeover-offer-for-hp-11573012201?mod=breakingnews, citing people familiar with the matter. There is no guarantee that Xerox will follow through with an offer or that one would succeed, it added.


ReutersNov 07, 2019 00:18:08 IST

Xerox considers takeover offer for PC maker HP - WSJ

(Reuters) - Xerox Holdings Corp is considering making a cash-and-stock offer for personal computer maker HP Inc at a premium to its market value of about $27 billion (£21 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Xerox's board discussed the possibility on Tuesday, the newspaper said https://www.wsj.com/articles/xerox-considers-takeover-offer-for-hp-11573012201?mod=breakingnews, citing people familiar with the matter.

There is no guarantee that Xerox will follow through with an offer or that one would succeed, it added.

Norwalk, Connecticut-based Xerox has also received an informal funding commitment from a major bank, the Journal said.

HP does not comment on rumours or speculation, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

Xerox did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

On Monday, Xerox had said it will sell its 25% stake in Fuji Xerox, its joint venture with Fujifilm Holdings <4901.T>, for $2.3 billion, after investor activism scuppered a deal involving the two companies.

Xerox had scrapped its $6.1 billion deal to merge with Fujifilm last year after lobbying by two of its main investors, Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason.

HP has been struggling with its printer business segment recently, with the division's third-quarter revenue dropping 5% on-year.

In October, it had announced a plan to cut up to 9,000 jobs as part of a restructuring programme aimed at cutting costs.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz



also see

Newstracker

Boeing executive in charge of commercial airplanes to leave - source

Oct 23, 2019
Boeing executive in charge of commercial airplanes to leave - source
Exclusive: Blackstone, CVC seek to take Paysafe public - sources

Newstracker

Exclusive: Blackstone, CVC seek to take Paysafe public - sources

Oct 23, 2019
Fiat Chrysler to build new car battery hub in Turin

Newstracker

Fiat Chrysler to build new car battery hub in Turin

Oct 23, 2019
Oil prices rise on prospects for U.S.-China trade deal

Newstracker

Oil prices rise on prospects for U.S.-China trade deal

Oct 23, 2019
S&P 500, Dow gain on upbeat earnings reports; Facebook pressures Nasdaq

Newstracker

S&P 500, Dow gain on upbeat earnings reports; Facebook pressures Nasdaq

Oct 23, 2019
Boeing replaces senior executive as 737 MAX crisis grows

Newstracker

Boeing replaces senior executive as 737 MAX crisis grows

Oct 23, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019