Xbox Series S console spotted with codename 'Lockhart' in latest Microsoft Game Development Kit release notes

A report reveals that Lockhart is likely to be a slimmed-down, less-powerful all-digital next-gen Xbox,


FP TrendingJun 25, 2020 17:50:58 IST

The Xbox Series S codenamed LockHart in the June 2020 patch notes for Microsoft Game Development Kit was found and shared by a Twitter user on the social media platform. The user goes by the handle 'TitleOS'. He has also mentioned about a reference to LockhartProfiling beside AnacondaProfiling mode.

Xbox controller.

A Windows Central report mentions that it has verified the authenticity of the screenshot shared by the user.

It further mentions that Lockhart is expected to be around 4TF, targeting 1080p, with Anaconda (the Xbox Series X) hitting 12TF.

The report says that Lockhart is expected to be a slimmed-down, less-powerful all-digital next-gen Xbox, featuring boosted CPU and SSD capabilities over the Xbox One X, while also being less powerful in the graphics department.

It is also expected to be an economical next-gen entry-level option.

A report by TechRadar mentions that AnacondaProfiling seems to refer to the hardware configuration of the Xbox Series X.

It is still not known when Microsoft will launch the Xbox Series S.

The report by TechRadar mentions that as per rumours, Xbox Series S is likely to be the disc-free console. Microsoft may sell games directly through its Xbox Marketplace storefront and may provide players with a big discount on the hardware.

The idea is somewhat similar to the recently launched Sony PS5 Digital Edition which does not come with an optical disc drive.

Rumours also suggest that Microsoft's two consoles will be quite different in terms of power which may also result in different pricing and performance of both the units.

Microsoft will be releasing the Xbox Series X in Holiday 2020. The next-gen Xbox series looks a lot like a PC and is like a small cuboidal tower, which is meant to be used in both vertical and horizontal orientation.

