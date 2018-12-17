Tuesday, December 18, 2018 Back to
Wynk Music rated as the 'Most Entertaining app of 2018' on Google Play Store: Airtel

Wynk Music has partnered with leading record labels including Hungama and Universal Music.

Indo-Asian News Service Dec 18, 2018 12:35 PM IST

Airtels music streaming app Wynk Music has been rated as the "Most Entertaining app of 2018" on Google Play Store, the company announced on 17 December.

Launched in 2014 as an over-the-top (OTT) application, Wynk Music has emerged as India's leading music app with one of the highest numbers of active users, the company said in a statement.

Wynk Music

"Our biggest obsession is user experience and we continue to invest and innovate to keep making it better," said Sameer Batra, CEO  Content and Apps, Bharti Airtel.

Wynk Music has partnered with leading record labels including Hungama, Universal Music, Sony Music, Saregama, Zee Music among others to offer unmatched variety and top entertainment experience to users.

The latest version of Wynk Music was released in May 2018.

