Sharon Khare Feb 20, 2019 15:39:29 IST

Plans to create a new ".xxx" domain for porn websites has resurfaced under a new U.S. Senate proposal.

This proposal intends to help clean up the online industry by "signposting pornography for parents", according to the applicant for the domain, Florida-based Stuart Lawley of ICM Registry. He said that it would help parents who wanted to prevent their children from viewing porn and would screen out child pornography.

The Bill proposed by U.S. senators Mark Pryor and Max Baucus, both Democrats, called upon the US Department of Commerce to exclude porn from established website domain names such as .gov, .com, .org, .net, and .edu. The Senators believe that the .xxx domain would help parents use filtering software to keep children from accessing pornographic sites and would help prevent 'hapless' Internet users from unintentionally stumbling onto websites that they would prefer not to see.

A conservative Christian advocacy group has piped in their disapproval towards the new legislative proposal saying that the .xxx domains would further flood society with pornography.

