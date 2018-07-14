Saturday, July 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 14 July, 2018 12:16 IST

WWE star Ronda Rousey announced as second WWE 2K19 Pre-Order Bonus character

Ronda Rousey’s attire in WWE 2K19 will be the one she wore on her Wrestlemania 34 debut.

After announcing former WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio as one of the characters as part of WWE 2K19's pre-order bonus, WWE.com has now confirmed Ronda Rousey as a second bonus character you can play as if you pre-order the game.

WWE 2K19 poster with Ronda Rousey. Image: YouTube/ WWE 2K

WWE 2K19 poster with Ronda Rousey. Image: YouTube/ WWE 2K

Often touted 'The Baddest Woman on the planet', Ronda Rousey will be paying homage to her mentor and friend, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. As revealed in a new trailer, Rousey’s attire in the game will be the one she wore on her Wrestlemania 34 debut. Rousey considers Piper a major influence in her journey to become an athlete and believes Piper’s tenacity and character work helped boost her confidence to adopt her feared persona.

For fans of the franchise in India, distributer e-xpress Interactive Software has announced that consumers who pre-order WWE 2K19 will stand a chance to meet WWE Superstar Braun Strowman when he visits India. Strowman will travel to Mumbai on 19-20 July and then make his very first appearance in Hyderabad on 21 July. This offer hence is valid only till 18 July and only for those who pre-order WWE 2K19.

Expected to release on 9 October, the game is already available for pre-order across the world. In India, WWE 2K19 is available for pre-orders online on Flipkart and Amazon, as well as offline on Games The Shop outlets.

tags


latest videos

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

also see

SportsTracker

UFC 207: Ronda Rousey returns to the octagon after a year, gets beaten in 48 seconds

Dec 31, 2016

Hollywood

Sequel to Mark Wahlberg's upcoming film Mile 22 in works with Black List writer Umair Aleem

Jun 26, 2018

science

Cancer Research

Cancer cells re-engineered with CRISPR to destroy other tumour cells

Jul 13, 2018

Neutrinos

Cosmic 'ghost particle' found to have originated from a huge, spinning black hole

Jul 13, 2018

Health

A new protein that could treat sepsis identified by IIT Roorkee scientists

Jul 13, 2018

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018