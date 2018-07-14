After announcing former WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio as one of the characters as part of WWE 2K19's pre-order bonus, WWE.com has now confirmed Ronda Rousey as a second bonus character you can play as if you pre-order the game.

Often touted 'The Baddest Woman on the planet', Ronda Rousey will be paying homage to her mentor and friend, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. As revealed in a new trailer, Rousey’s attire in the game will be the one she wore on her Wrestlemania 34 debut. Rousey considers Piper a major influence in her journey to become an athlete and believes Piper’s tenacity and character work helped boost her confidence to adopt her feared persona.

For fans of the franchise in India, distributer e-xpress Interactive Software has announced that consumers who pre-order WWE 2K19 will stand a chance to meet WWE Superstar Braun Strowman when he visits India. Strowman will travel to Mumbai on 19-20 July and then make his very first appearance in Hyderabad on 21 July. This offer hence is valid only till 18 July and only for those who pre-order WWE 2K19.

Expected to release on 9 October, the game is already available for pre-order across the world. In India, WWE 2K19 is available for pre-orders online on Flipkart and Amazon, as well as offline on Games The Shop outlets.