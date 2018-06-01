Digital wellness seems to be the flavour of 2018. After Google announced Digital Wellbeing to help you monitor and in effect reduce your smartphone usage with the upcoming Android P operating system, it seems like Apple is planning to release a similar sort of update on iOS 12 as well.

According to a report in Bloomberg, Apple is planning to introduce a feature which will ensure that you spend less time on the iPhone. The feature is speculated to be called Digital Health, will be part of the iOS 12 package. As part of its WWDC 2018 announcements, where Apple will be laying the foundation for the operating systems across its platforms for the coming year, Apple will also highlight its digital wellness feature.

The Digital Health features are expected to be bundled inside the Settings menu on iOS 12 according to people who are familiar with the matter.

This comes right at the time when Apple has faced a lot of criticism for the addictive nature of the iPhone and iOS apps.

In January, there was news about two major Apple shareholders expressing concerns about iPhone's addictive usage on public health, especially among children.

A former senior Apple executive, Tony Fadell, who had worked on the original iPhone and iPod, had also stated that Apple needs to do more to fight smartphone addiction.

"There is no consensus on what constitutes healthy device usage. We need more data so that we can establish useful recommendations," said Fadell in his Wired editorial on the matter. According to him, we had the tools and data to allow us to understand how we consumed digital media, it just needed to be refined so that we could draw conclusions from that data.

Nothing else is known about the Digital Health feature at the moment, but it seems like a step in the right direction. Like Fadell said, Apple iPhones are quite powerful to give you deep insights into how you use your devices and even suggest measures to avoid toxic usage of your devices.

We shall see on 4 June if this is indeed a legit feature that Apple would have in iOS 12. In the meantime, you can read our wishlist for WWDC 2018.