What is up with phone makers and their fascination with skinny phones? A Japanese company called Kyocera (If the name sounds familiar, they're known for their printers) has launched the "World's thinnest and the lightest" phone called the KY-O1L, which is the size of a credit card.

This phone is so thin that it is said to fit right inside a cardholder.

According to The Verge, the phone supports Japan's largest carrier service, NTT Docomo and will be available next month.

The phone is said to be 5.3 mm thick and apparently weighs just 47 grams. (Caution: do not take the phone in windy areas, you never know when it might get blown away).

The device has a 2.8-inch monochrome e-paper screen, LTE connectivity and a 380 mAh battery pack.

The phone doesn't come with a camera and doesn't support an app store, but there is an option for web browsing, which might be kind of be fun to use.

Despite its size, it may not be the thinnest phone in the world. Motorola might argue otherwise as the Moto Z, which was launched in 2016, is also said to be 5.2 mm thick, but the camera might turn into a point of conflict.

The phone is said to be priced at 32,000 yen, or about $300.