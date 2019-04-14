Sunday, April 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

World's largest aircraft successfully completes maiden test flight in California

The Stratolaunch 'Roc' aircraft is so big its wingspan is longer than a football field.

ReutersApr 14, 2019 11:22:49 IST

The world’s largest aircraft took off over the Mojave Desert in California on Saturday, the first flight for the carbon-composite plane built by Stratolaunch Systems, started by late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, as the company enters the lucrative private space market.

The white airplane called Roc, which has a wingspan the length of an American football field and is powered by six engines on a twin fuselage, took to the air shortly before 7 am Pacific time (1400 GMT) and stayed aloft for more than two hours before landing safely back at the Mojave Air and Space Port as a crowd of hundreds of people cheered.

Worlds largest aircraft successfully completes maiden test flight in California

The world's largest airplane, built by the late Paul Allen's company Stratolaunch Systems, makes its first test flight in Mojave, California. Reuters

“What a fantastic first flight,” Stratolaunch Chief Executive Officer Jean Floyd said in a statement posted to the company’s website.

“Today’s flight furthers our mission to provide a flexible alternative to ground-launched systems, Floyd said. “We are incredibly proud of the Stratolaunch team, today’s flight crew, our partners at Northrup Grumman’s Scaled Composites and the Mojave Air and Space Port.”

The plane is designed to drop rockets and other space vehicles weighing up to 5,00,000 pounds at an altitude of 35,000 feet and has been billed by the company as making satellite deployment as “easy as booking an airline flight.”

Saturday’s flight, which saw the plane reach a maximum speed of 189 miles per hour and altitudes of 17,000 feet, was meant to test its performance and handling qualities, according to Stratolaunch.

Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975, announced in 2011 that he had formed the privately funded Stratolaunch. The company seeks to cash in on higher demand in coming years for vessels that can put satellites in orbit, competing in the United States with other space entrepreneurs and industry stalwarts such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX and United Launch Alliance - a partnership between Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Stratolaunch has said that it intends to launch its first rockets from the Roc in 2020 at the earliest.

Allen died in October 2018 while suffering from non-Hodgkins’ lymphoma, just months after the plane’s development was unveiled.

“We all know Paul would have been proud to witness today’s historic achievement,” said Jody Allen, Chair of Vulcan Inc and Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust. “The aircraft is a remarkable engineering achievement and we congratulate everyone involved.”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Siddaramaiah of Congress says he wants to quit electoral politics


Top Stories

latest videos

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2


also see

SpaceX Falcon Heavy

SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy's first commercial launch of Arabsat-6A to 10 April

Apr 09, 2019
SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy's first commercial launch of Arabsat-6A to 10 April
SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy launch of Arabsat-6A to 12 April owing to bad winds

Falcon Heavy Launch

SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy launch of Arabsat-6A to 12 April owing to bad winds

Apr 11, 2019
NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Moon Missions

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Apr 12, 2019
SpaceX ‘Starhopper’ completes its historic first 'hop' tied down to the launchpad

SpaceX Starship

SpaceX ‘Starhopper’ completes its historic first 'hop' tied down to the launchpad

Apr 09, 2019
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch: The world's most powerful rocket successfully nails its landing

Falcon Heavy

SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch: The world's most powerful rocket successfully nails its landing

Apr 12, 2019
Boeing 737 MAX software re-engaged multiple times prior to crash; sources say

Boeing

Boeing 737 MAX software re-engaged multiple times prior to crash; sources say

Apr 03, 2019

science

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Moon Missions

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Apr 12, 2019
First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Picture Powehi

First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Apr 12, 2019
International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Human Spaceflight

International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Apr 12, 2019
Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Moon Missions

Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Apr 11, 2019