Friday, March 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

World Sleep Day 2021: Top five apps that can help you sleep better

A few popular apps that help one sleep soundly include Tide, Sleep Sounds, Pzizz and more.


FP TrendingMar 19, 2021 16:54:00 IST

World Sleep Day is being celebrated on Friday, 19 March, this year. The day is observed to spread awareness about sleep and the health benefits related to it. Healthcare providers, who work in the field of sleep, also draw attention to the issue of lack of sleep due to the fast-paced lifestyle. Often, work and other commitments leave us with little time to get sound sleep. It is difficult for some people to fall asleep soon after hitting the bed. On the occasion of World Sleep Day 2021, read about five apps that can help you sleep better:

World Sleep Day 2021: Top five apps that can help you sleep better

Tide app offers breathing guides for the users that can help them prepare for sleep. Image: Pixabay

Tide

The app, which has four options namely Focus, Sleep, Meditation and Breath, can help you in falling asleep. It offers time-based sessions for meditation and sleep. There are breathing guides for the users that can help them prepare for sleep.

Pzizz

With the help of different dreamscapes, this app provides research-backed mixes that can help them relax and get a sound sleep. Along with this feature, it also has different genres of narrations for assisting with sleep.

Sleep Cycle

The app analyses your sleep pattern by picking sound from the mic of your smartphone. It determines the phase of your sleep and decides a wake-up time from a 30-minute window.

 

White Noise Lite

Featuring the option of creating your own sound for sleep, the app also provides several white noise sleep sounds which are the sounds having the same amplitude throughout the audible frequency range.

 

Sleep Sounds

With an impressive rating of 4.9 and over 1 million downloads, this app lets the users create their own mixes. It also has a sleep timer that automatically stops the sound. The app does not require a network connection to function.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

World Sleep Day 2021: Slogan this year is 'Regular Sleep, Healthy Future'; significance of day

Mar 19, 2021
World Sleep Day 2021: Slogan this year is 'Regular Sleep, Healthy Future'; significance of day

science

Pre-embryos made in a lab to study birth defects could spur research, ethical debate

Artificial Embryos

Pre-embryos made in a lab to study birth defects could spur research, ethical debate

Mar 18, 2021
Interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua from Pluto-like planet outside the solar system, study claims

'Oumuamua

Interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua from Pluto-like planet outside the solar system, study claims

Mar 17, 2021
Cooling 'primordial soup' in early universe produced gravitational waves, claims new study

Gravitational Waves

Cooling 'primordial soup' in early universe produced gravitational waves, claims new study

Mar 17, 2021
New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Space Agriculture

New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Mar 17, 2021