A fall back plan for our memory,

A memory that we make for ourselves.

A moment that is trapped in a flash,

Connecting the dots of our past.

A piece of an incomplete puzzle,

Leaving our crevices exposed.

Once my boss sent me a picture of two white ducks floating near the banks of the river Hugli in Kolkata. The placement of the ducks was in sync with the shape of the waves, but the calmness about the ducks stood in stark contrast to the violent rivers currents.

I complimented him for capturing the moment so beautifully, and asked him which phone he'd used to capture this moment. He said, "It's never the camera...the image is made in the mind, a camera is just the tool... It's a lot like love."

The World Photography Day celebrated on 19 August is a day that celebrates the artist's eye for the way they look at the world, and create the image long before it gets materialised.

The birth of this day dates back to 1839 in France, but it came in to force in 2009.

The idea behind the day is inspiring positive change in the world, by sharing the stories of the photographers from all around the world through their photographs.

“I’ve often quipped that it’s the photographer that captures a great photo, not the camera. I went from shooting on a Canon 5D Mark II to shooting on my iPhone!” says Korske Ara, founder, World Photography Day.

There is no one way through which the stories that lie behind the photographs can be shared.

Here are some:

But 19 August also hosts the celebration of World Humanitarian Day, declared by the UN, is designated to recognise the efforts of the workers who risk their lives services that are for the betterment of the society and also mobilises people to promote humanitarian action.