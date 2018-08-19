Sunday, August 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Sneha Sharma 19 August, 2018 15:40 IST

World Photography Day 2018: Celebrating the art behind making of the frame

19 August also celebrates World Humanitarian Day, designated to recognise the efforts of the humanitarian workers.

A fall back plan for our memory,
A memory that we make for ourselves.
A moment that is trapped in a flash,
Connecting the dots of our past.
A piece of an incomplete puzzle,
Leaving our crevices exposed.

Once my boss sent me a picture of two white ducks floating near the banks of the river Hugli in Kolkata. The placement of the ducks was in sync with the shape of the waves, but the calmness about the ducks stood in stark contrast to the violent rivers currents.

I complimented him for capturing the moment so beautifully, and asked him which phone he'd used to capture this moment. He said, "It's never the camera...the image is made in the mind, a camera is just the tool... It's a lot like love."

Representational image.

Representational image.

The World Photography Day celebrated on 19 August is a day that celebrates the artist's eye for the way they look at the world, and create the image long before it gets materialised.

The birth of this day dates back to 1839 in France, but it came in to force in 2009.

The idea behind the day is inspiring positive change in the world, by sharing the stories of the photographers from all around the world through their photographs.

“I’ve often quipped that it’s the photographer that captures a great photo, not the camera. I went from shooting on a Canon 5D Mark II to shooting on my iPhone!” says Korske Ara, founder, World Photography Day.

Click here to go to the Photos section of tech2, where we carefully curate series of images on a myriad relevant topics.

There is no one way through which the stories that lie behind the photographs can be shared. Pop culture's take on celebrating and engaging the populace seems to be through contests held by various companies.

Here are some:

But 19 August also hosts the celebration of World Humanitarian Day, declared by the UN, is designated to recognise the efforts of the workers who risk their lives services that are for the betterment of the society and also mobilises people to promote humanitarian action.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
How to keep your Instagram account safe from hackers

How to keep your Instagram account safe from hackers
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

Doodle 4 Google

Doodle 4 Google contest can get kids from Class 1 to 10 a Rs 5 lakh scholarship

Aug 14, 2018

InStyle

Beyoncé's Vogue cover for September edition creates history by hiring its first black photographer

Aug 07, 2018

Asus ZenFone

Asus ZenFone 5Z's latest update now lets you click images in RAW format

Aug 06, 2018

Android

Most Android phones could be vulnerable from the moment they're shipped: Report

Aug 13, 2018

NewsTracker

Calm returns to Dhaka as students' protests dwindle; court orders police to admit arrested photojournalist Shahidul Alam to hospital

Aug 08, 2018

BuzzPatrol

Bigg Boss 12 promo sees Salman Khan as a teacher; three more teasers planned for upcoming season

Aug 13, 2018

science

ISRO

ISRO will put man in space for the first time for 7 days by 2022, says K. Sivan

Aug 15, 2018

AI in Healthcare

This AI software from DeepMind can detect eye diseases as well as a doctor

Aug 15, 2018

Space & Biology

NASA to send submarine to Antarctica looking for temperature-resistant life

Aug 15, 2018

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018