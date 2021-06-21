FP Trending

Every year on 21 June, World Music Day is celebrated globally to recognise singers and musicians for making the world a better place through music. Also known as Make Music Day and 'Fete de la Musique' (in French), this day encourages young and amateur musicians to express and perform.

The idea behind this day is to gather musicians, both amateurs and professionals, to come out and play their favourite instruments. This special day is celebrated in more than 120 countries by organising concerts in public places, where people can sit back and enjoy.

This special day was first celebrated in the year 1982. From then on, World Music Day became very popular and a global event.

As World Music Day is being observed today, check below a few quotes to share with your family, friends, and loved ones:

“One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain” - Bob Marley (singer, songwriter, and musician)

“If music is the food of love, play on” – William Shakespeare (English playwright and popular poet)

“Music is the food of soul” - Arthur Schopenhauer (German philosopher)

“Without music, life would be a mistake” – Friedrich Nietzsche (German poet and writer)

Find here wishes for World Music Day 2021:

Music is precious and life is unimaginable without it. Happy World Music Day!

Music is the best gift of life so appreciate and enjoy it. Happy World Music Day!

Life without music is like food without salt. Happy World Music Day!

There is music for every mood and every soul. Happy World Music Day to you and your family!

Music touches everyone’s heart even if they don’t know the language. Happy World Music Day!

Music has healing powers and has also worked for many. Happy World Music Day!