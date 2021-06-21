Monday, June 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

World Music Day 2021: Wishes, quotes to share with family and loved ones on this special day

Also known as Make Music Day and 'Fete de la Musique' (in French), the day encourages young and amateur musicians to express and perform.


FP TrendingJun 21, 2021 16:48:12 IST

Every year on 21 June, World Music Day is celebrated globally to recognise singers and musicians for making the world a better place through music. Also known as Make Music Day and 'Fete de la Musique' (in French), this day encourages young and amateur musicians to express and perform.

The idea behind this day is to gather musicians, both amateurs and professionals, to come out and play their favourite instruments. This special day is celebrated in more than 120 countries by organising concerts in public places, where people can sit back and enjoy.

This special day was first celebrated in the year 1982. From then on, World Music Day became very popular and a global event.

Seen in the picture is a Veena, an Indian classical music instrument. Image: AFP

Seen in the picture is a Veena, an Indian classical music instrument. Image: AFP

As World Music Day is being observed today, check below a few quotes to share with your family, friends, and loved ones:

“One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain” - Bob Marley (singer, songwriter, and musician)

If music is the food of love, play on” – William Shakespeare (English playwright and popular poet)

Music is the food of soul” - Arthur Schopenhauer (German philosopher)

Without music, life would be a mistake” – Friedrich Nietzsche (German poet and writer)

 

Find here wishes for World Music Day 2021:

Music is precious and life is unimaginable without it. Happy World Music Day!

Music is the best gift of life so appreciate and enjoy it. Happy World Music Day!

Life without music is like food without salt. Happy World Music Day!

There is music for every mood and every soul. Happy World Music Day to you and your family!

Music touches everyone’s heart even if they don’t know the language. Happy World Music Day!

Music has healing powers and has also worked for many. Happy World Music Day!

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

World Music Day 2021: Check history, significance, how day is celebrated around the globe here

Jun 21, 2021
World Music Day 2021: Check history, significance, how day is celebrated around the globe here
Celebrate World Music Day and Pride Month with a carefully curated list of 10 international queer songs

Buzz Patrol

Celebrate World Music Day and Pride Month with a carefully curated list of 10 international queer songs

Jun 21, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021