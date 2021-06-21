Priya Singh

Singing at the top of the lungs along with maskless crowds, dancing for hours, clicking zillions of pictures with friends, long lines to buy burgers and beers, while wearing the concert merch! Did I paint that picture right? Unfortunately, for now, at least for people in India, that is still a mental picture one can only paint, there is no saying for sure, when we will be attending a real music concert again.

Many music artists had to push back their tours, cancel music festivals (remember Coachella and Sunburn?!) due to the current situation. Meanwhile performers like Alan Walker and Travis Scott hosted 2020's biggest concerts...in the Fortnite game.

Virtual concerts are keeping music lovers stay afloat

With the Fortnite concert last year, a new trend of in-game concerts saw a rise, with artists like Alan Walker, Travis Scott and The Weeknd performing live within games like World of Tanks, Adventure Quest 3D, The Sims, and Minecraft.

A few organisations like Anupam Kher Foundation and Sunburn, also hosted virtual music concerts to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief fund.

During the lockdown, we also saw several budding musicians, independent artist and bands hosting live jamming sessions on app like Clubhouse, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

In 2021 too, a bunch of virtual music festivals have already taken place, and few more are lined up in the coming weeks. Here is a list of a few virtual concerts that you can still sign up for:

Sunburn Rewind (Ongoing)

While the Sunburn Festival stands cancelled even this year, you can still join Sunburn Rewind virtually and enjoy the best of Sunburn Festival 2018 highlights. This will include Trans music artist Armin van Buuren, DJ Snake, Nucleya, Clean Bandit, Above and Beyond and more. Although, this might not sound as exciting without your friends around, it can somewhat quench your thirst for EDM loaded evening.

Here’s the full line up for Sunburn Rewind! Donate now on https://t.co/z1cSQY820x and get access to the exclusive Best of Sunburn video showcase! Releasing 19th June 2021 pic.twitter.com/9LKnBOuuKk — Sunburn Festival (@SunburnFestival) June 12, 2021

You can get access to the exclusive video of the Best of Sunburn 2018 by visiting this link and donating for COVID-19 relief. Sunburn Festival in collaboration with Give India is raising this money to help people in need. Do note that this exclusive festival video will be available till 19 July only.

Sunburn Festival has also teased a "Solaris Sunburn" sundowner for 26 June at 6.45 pm IST which will be livestreamed on its social media handles.

Mic Drop (3 July)

If you want to enjoy an evening of soulful hindi music, you can attend the Mic Drop music concert. The famous trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live during this event. It will be held on 3 July at 8 pm. You can get entry into the concert by paying a Rs 500 ticket from this website. You will get an exclusive link to the livestream that will allow you to interact with other fans via a live comment stream. You can even invite one of your friends to attend the event free of cost.

Tomorrowland: Around the World (16-17 July)

One of the most famous EDM concerts of the world, Tomorrowland, has also thrown its hat in the ring to experiment with the concept of digital concerts. The second edition of Tomorrowland Around the World will kick off on 16 July this year. The two-day event will feature artists like Alan Walker, Fedde Le Grand, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Adam Beyer, Charlotte de Witte and more. You can now buy the tickets for the event from the official website now.