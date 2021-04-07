Wednesday, April 07, 2021Back to
World Health Day 2021: Quotes, greetings, and slogans for the occasion

The World Health Day theme for this year announced by World Health Organisation is ‘Building a fairer, healthier world’.


FP TrendingApr 07, 2021 12:27:24 IST

World Health Day is celebrated every year on 7 April. The day is significant as the World Health Organization (WHO) launches several health campaigns on this day. This year’s theme is ‘Building a fairer, healthier world’. To celebrate the occasion, people participate in seminars and talks around the topic and also share messages and quotes related to the day.

Here are some of the quotes and greetings that you can share on the occasion:

A healthy body is the guest chamber of the soul; a sick, its prison. -Francis Bacon.

In health there is freedom. Health is the first of all liberties. -Henri Frederic Amiel

Those who do not find time for exercise will have to find time for illness. -Earl of Derby

Life is not merely being alive, but being well. - Marcus Aureli

Wishing you health and prosperity on World Health Day 2021! May you stay blessed!

Health is not only physical but also emotional, mental, and social. Wishing you good health and happiness on World Health Day 2021

Life is not merely being alive, but being well. Wish you a happy World Health Day 2021

The crucial letters in wellness are we. Take care of yourself and your family. Wish you a happy World Health Day 2021!

The WHO has also shared some slogans on the occasion. They are:

Hello World! COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that no one is safe until everyone is safe. It’s time to build a fairer healthier world for everyone everywhere

Hello World! We must end discrimination and exclusion. It’s time to build a fairer healthier world for everyone everywhere

Hello World! We agree that health is a right, not a privilege. It’s time to build a fairer healthier world for everyone everywhere

