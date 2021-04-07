FP Trending

World Health Day is celebrated every year on 7 April. The day is significant as the World Health Organization (WHO) launches several health campaigns on this day. This year’s theme is ‘Building a fairer, healthier world’. To celebrate the occasion, people participate in seminars and talks around the topic and also share messages and quotes related to the day.

#WorldHealthDay is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy. It’s also a day to reiterate our commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2021

Here are some of the quotes and greetings that you can share on the occasion:

A healthy body is the guest chamber of the soul; a sick, its prison. -Francis Bacon.

In health there is freedom. Health is the first of all liberties. -Henri Frederic Amiel

Those who do not find time for exercise will have to find time for illness. -Earl of Derby

Life is not merely being alive, but being well. - Marcus Aureli

Wishing you health and prosperity on World Health Day 2021! May you stay blessed!

Health is not only physical but also emotional, mental, and social. Wishing you good health and happiness on World Health Day 2021

Life is not merely being alive, but being well. Wish you a happy World Health Day 2021

The crucial letters in wellness are we. Take care of yourself and your family. Wish you a happy World Health Day 2021!

The WHO has also shared some slogans on the occasion. They are:

Hello World! COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that no one is safe until everyone is safe. It’s time to build a fairer healthier world for everyone everywhere

Hello World! We must end discrimination and exclusion. It’s time to build a fairer healthier world for everyone everywhere

Hello World! We agree that health is a right, not a privilege. It’s time to build a fairer healthier world for everyone everywhere