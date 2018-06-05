You are here:
World Environment Day: Celebs like Dia Mirza, Alia Bhatt, Juhi Chawla lead the #BeatPlasticPollution campaign, Twitterati follow

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff Jun 05, 2018 11:04 AM IST

As part of United Nation’s initiative, which was first started in 1974, 5 June of every year is marked as the World Environment Day.

World Environment Day

The day is a flagship campaign to raise awareness around the unfolding environmental issues, their causes and how to deal with them. Over the years, more than 143 countries have participated in the event. Each year, the day has a new theme, and this year that theme is to beat plastic pollution.

Quite naturally, social media is a big part of this campaign. And since these platforms are all about influence, celebrities are actively leading this campaign. UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador from India, Dia Mirza, kicked off this campaign, with celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Arjn Kapoor, Sania Nehwal, Juhi Chawla, soon following.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also hosting an event on the day in order to address the campaign. He will also visit the exhibition set up on the occasion at the Rajpath lawns. Additionally, in the latest edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat', PM also announced that India has been named as the official host of the World Environment Day celebrations, which, as he says, is a recognition for the country's growing leadership in tackling climate change issues.

Also joining in are our politicians like Ravi Shankar Prasad... 

Plastic makes up to 10 percent of the total waste generated globally, half of it is disposable or single-use, which is the biggest danger here. Researchers say that the accumulated plastic waste has now reached a point that it will take Earth another 500 years to dispose it off. This, naturally, presents a major problem, which exposes individuals and the environment to many toxins, including carcinogens.

How are you doing your bit this #WorldEnvironmentDay? Share with us in comments below.


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 11:04 AM


