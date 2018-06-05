As part of United Nation’s initiative, which was first started in 1974, 5 June of every year is marked as the World Environment Day.

The day is a flagship campaign to raise awareness around the unfolding environmental issues, their causes and how to deal with them. Over the years, more than 143 countries have participated in the event. Each year, the day has a new theme, and this year that theme is to beat plastic pollution.

You're it! Join the global game of Tag to #BeatPlasticPollution for #WorldEnvironmentDay - show how you're making the switch from single-use plastic & challenge 3 friends to do the same: https://t.co/diOnvsuk1g pic.twitter.com/5BCMkYXF07 — UN Environment (@UNEnvironment) June 3, 2018

Don’t cry over the past, it’s gone. Don’t stress about the future, it hasn’t arrived. Live in the present and make it beautiful! This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us all make the change. Stop littering and say goodbye to single-use plastic! Together we can #BeatPlasticPollution! pic.twitter.com/SJ6XcJDD5v — World Wildlife Day (@WildlifeDay) June 4, 2018

You help #BeatPlasticPollution when you refuse plastic cutlery & straws. Explore the extent of the issue & the solutions: https://t.co/2ClMr9PrqS #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/YzeH514GXR — UN Environment (@UNEnvironment) June 4, 2018

On Tuesday's #WorldEnvironmentDay, join the global game of Tag to #BeatPlasticPollution - show how you're making the switch from single-use plastic & challenge 3 friends to do the same: https://t.co/lbuv9HH9pT pic.twitter.com/RFLpBL9AUS — United Nations (@UN) June 5, 2018

Quite naturally, social media is a big part of this campaign. And since these platforms are all about influence, celebrities are actively leading this campaign. UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador from India, Dia Mirza, kicked off this campaign, with celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Arjn Kapoor, Sania Nehwal, Juhi Chawla, soon following.

I think instead of #WorldEnvironmentDay let’s rename it as #WorldSurvivalDay. May be then we’ll realise we are on the brink of our carelessness & greed-infused disasters. Just look at water crisis in Shimla. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 5, 2018

#BeatPlasticPollution by switching to steel or glass bottles today! Plastic bottles take 450 years or more to decompose, harming us and our environment. I’m now one step closer towards purging plastic from my life. Hope you guys will make the switch too!#LetsCoexist @deespeak pic.twitter.com/VyI70hggRv — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 3, 2018

It takes one small step to #BeatPlasticPollution! I’ve replaced using plastic bottles with a metal one. It’s convinient & environment friendly. Tagging @AnushkaSharma @RanveerOfficial & @ParineetiChopra to take up the challenge & inspire others to choose a sustainable future. pic.twitter.com/JNWbIgiVU8 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 3, 2018

I am joining Rally for Rivers & United Nations to beat plastic pollution. Are you with me to try every bit to eliminate all single use plastic from our world? @rallyforrivers @UN @UNinIndia pic.twitter.com/JYHQbFyGWe — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) June 2, 2018

The movement to beat plastic pollution is growing and I urge you to https://t.co/nBnPP29oav can#BeatPlasticPollution by sharing a video or photo on this #WorldEnvironmentDay .I would like to challenge my friends to spread this initiative @parupallik @PRANNOYHSPRI @GuruSaiDutt1 pic.twitter.com/0l48nAIrA8 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 3, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also hosting an event on the day in order to address the campaign. He will also visit the exhibition set up on the occasion at the Rajpath lawns. Additionally, in the latest edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat', PM also announced that India has been named as the official host of the World Environment Day celebrations, which, as he says, is a recognition for the country's growing leadership in tackling climate change issues.

Greetings on #WorldEnvironmentDay. Together, let us ensure that our future generations live in a clean and green planet, in harmony with nature. pic.twitter.com/HYUNlCCQ2P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2018

Also joining in are our politicians like Ravi Shankar Prasad...

On #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us raise awareness among the people for a cleaner and greener environment that can lead us to sustainable development. pic.twitter.com/8mPtUjPggl — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 5, 2018

On this #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us pledge to protect nature and its resources for a cleaner and a more prosperous future. Stop littering and say goodbye to single-use plastic! Lets #BeatPlasticPollution! pic.twitter.com/cQx2luEs19 — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 5, 2018

Plastic makes up to 10 percent of the total waste generated globally, half of it is disposable or single-use, which is the biggest danger here. Researchers say that the accumulated plastic waste has now reached a point that it will take Earth another 500 years to dispose it off. This, naturally, presents a major problem, which exposes individuals and the environment to many toxins, including carcinogens.

How are you doing your bit this #WorldEnvironmentDay? Share with us in comments below.