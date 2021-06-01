FP Trending

As 5 June, which is celebrated as World Environment Day, is nearing, Snapchat has taken the opportunity to encourage users to use themed Bitmojis that can help them raise awareness about the environment while expressing their love for nature. The Bitmojis on Snapchat follow this year’s Environment Day theme, which is ‘Ecosystem Restoration’, as per Snapchat. The bitmojis include acts like watering the plants, growing new plants, saving water, and more.

Since we can’t go out, this is Snapchat’s way of letting people show their concern for nature and share the same with their friends and family via the popular photo-sharing platform.

How to use, share new Nature-themed Bitmojis?

All Bitmojis reside under the sticker/emojis section. If you aim to add the new stickers to your Snapchat Stories, simply click an image, select the sticker option (placed along with numerous editing options), and select the ones you like the most. Once you are happy with the image or video, you can post it.

To send snaps to people with the new nature-themed Bitmojis, you have to do the aforementioned, add the required edits and the desired stickers, and you are good to go.

Additionally, you can send the same Bitmojis via individual chats by tapping on the sticker section in the typing area. This is where you will find the new Bitmojis, along with the plethora of other options that you can select and send to other people.