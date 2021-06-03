Thursday, June 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

World Bicycle Day 2021: Quotes and wishes to share with friends on the special occasion

On World Bicycle Day 2021, here are some fitness-related quotes and wishes that you can share with your family and friends.


FP TrendingJun 03, 2021 11:52:31 IST

Every year on 3 June, the World Bicycle Day is celebrated. It was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in a resolution proposed on 16 April, 2018. The day aims to promote the use of bicycles for various reasons that include promoting health, preventing diseases, and fostering sustainable development.

On World Bicycle Day 2021, here are some fitness-related quotes and wishes that you can share with your family and friends:

Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the human race. - HG Wells

My two favorite things in life are libraries and bicycles. They both move people forward without wasting anything. -Peter Golkin

“When the spirits are low, when the day appears dark, when work becomes monotonous, when hope seems hardly worth having, just mount a bicycle and go out for a good spin down the road, without anything but thought for the ride you are taking” -Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

“Nothing compares with the simple pleasure of a bike ride.” -John F Kennedy

Bicycle is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation. On this World Bicycle Day, let's try to make bicycles a part of our lifestyle.

Let's not go back to old habits. Let's use a Bicycle to reduce traffic, stress, improve health, air quality and renew our cities. Happy World Bicycle Day 2021!

An estimated one billion people ride bicycles every day - for transport, recreation and sport. Happy World Bicycle Day 2021!

Riding a bike is healthy, fun and a low-impact form of exercise. Happy World Bicycle Day 2021 to all!

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

World Bicycle Day 2021: Importance of the day and what health benefits bicycling gives

Jun 03, 2021
World Bicycle Day 2021: Importance of the day and what health benefits bicycling gives

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021