FP Trending

Every year on 3 June, the World Bicycle Day is celebrated. It was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in a resolution proposed on 16 April, 2018. The day aims to promote the use of bicycles for various reasons that include promoting health, preventing diseases, and fostering sustainable development.

🚴‍♀️🚴‍♂️ Thursday is #WorldBicycleDay! Learn more about the benefits of bikes, which are used around the world as simple, affordable & efficient modes of sustainable transport. https://t.co/4QSs2moNuR #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/thGn6tAlpO — United Nations (@UN) June 2, 2021

On World Bicycle Day 2021, here are some fitness-related quotes and wishes that you can share with your family and friends:

Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the human race. - HG Wells

My two favorite things in life are libraries and bicycles. They both move people forward without wasting anything. -Peter Golkin

“When the spirits are low, when the day appears dark, when work becomes monotonous, when hope seems hardly worth having, just mount a bicycle and go out for a good spin down the road, without anything but thought for the ride you are taking” -Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

“Nothing compares with the simple pleasure of a bike ride.” -John F Kennedy

Bicycle is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation. On this World Bicycle Day, let's try to make bicycles a part of our lifestyle.

Let's not go back to old habits. Let's use a Bicycle to reduce traffic, stress, improve health, air quality and renew our cities. Happy World Bicycle Day 2021!

An estimated one billion people ride bicycles every day - for transport, recreation and sport. Happy World Bicycle Day 2021!

Riding a bike is healthy, fun and a low-impact form of exercise. Happy World Bicycle Day 2021 to all!