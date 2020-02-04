Tuesday, February 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Workplace app Asana files to go public, may opt for direct listing

(Reuters) - Workplace app Asana Inc said on Monday it had confidentially filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public, indicating it would opt for a direct listing instead of a traditional initial public offering


ReutersFeb 04, 2020 06:15:23 IST

Workplace app Asana files to go public, may opt for direct listing

(Reuters) - Workplace app Asana Inc said on Monday it had confidentially filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public, indicating it would opt for a direct listing instead of a traditional initial public offering.

Asana would be the latest to pursue a direct listing, made popular by music streaming business Spotify Technology SA and workplace messaging firm Slack Technologies Inc .

A person familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that Asana is pursuing a direct listing.

Founded in 2008 by Facebook Inc co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and ex-Google-and-Facebook engineer Justin Rosenstein, Asana was most recently valued at around $1.5 billion (1.2 billion pounds), according to data provider PitchBook.

The listing is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review, Asana said.

No new shares are created in a direct public listing and it helps companies save millions in underwriting fees and also does not dilute the ownership stakes of existing investors.

Venture capitalists (VC) have backed direct listings as it avoids restrictions on stock sales by insiders, which often includes VCs.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Honda recalling 2.7 million North American vehicles for new air bag inflator defect

Jan 22, 2020
Honda recalling 2.7 million North American vehicles for new air bag inflator defect
Honda recalling 2.4 million U.S. vehicles for new air bag inflator defect

Newstracker

Honda recalling 2.4 million U.S. vehicles for new air bag inflator defect

Jan 22, 2020
Canada PM wants USMCA deal ratified quickly, opposition says not so fast

Newstracker

Canada PM wants USMCA deal ratified quickly, opposition says not so fast

Jan 22, 2020
Netflix subscriber growth beats Wall Street estimate as market leader faces Disney

Newstracker

Netflix subscriber growth beats Wall Street estimate as market leader faces Disney

Jan 22, 2020
Wall Street falls as China virus reaches the U.S.

Newstracker

Wall Street falls as China virus reaches the U.S.

Jan 22, 2020
IBM forecasts full-year profit above estimates on cloud growth

Newstracker

IBM forecasts full-year profit above estimates on cloud growth

Jan 22, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019