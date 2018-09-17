Monday, September 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 17 September, 2018 09:37 IST

Woman files lawsuit against Samsung after Galaxy Note 9 catches fire: Report

Diane Chung was in an elevator of a building when her phone turned extremely hot.

Looks like the ghost of Samsung Note 7 continues to give nightmares to the South Korean giant. Yes. You guessed it right! The recently launched Samsung Galaxy Note 9 reportedly went up in flames inside a woman's purse in the US.

As per a report by the New York Post, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9yes the very Note 9 which was launched amid much fanfare— kept in a woman's purse burned persistently for a long time until it was dropped into a bucket of water.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Reportedly, Diane Chung, a real estate agent in Long Island was in an elevator of a building when her phone turned extremely hot while she was using the phone. Like any careful person, she stopped using it and dropped the phone in her purse. Soon, reportedly, “she heard a whistling and screeching sound, and she noticed thick smoke."

While still alone in the elevator, she kept her purse on the floor and took out her smoking Samsung Note 9. She alleges that there was thick smoke in the elevator.

Caught in a lift with a burning Samsung Note 9, she panicked an pressed random elevator buttons to get out of the lift. Once she was out, she kicked the phone out of the elevator.

The Samsung Note 9, surprisingly did not cease to burn, until a person took the phone and dropped it into a bucket of water.

In a lawsuit filed against the Samsung, she claims that all her belongings in the purse were damaged. She intends to receive claims for all the damages, which are unspecified. She also wants the sale of Samsung Note 9 phones to barred.

Samsung reportedly said that it is for the first time they have heard about this incident, and would further investigate the matter.

It has been barely a month since the Galaxy Note 9 was launched. DJ Koh, in an interview to The Korean Herald, had said that that the new offering would work smoothly, and there would be no problems regarding the battery.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

Samsung Fest

Samsung is offering big discounts on Galaxy On Max, Galaxy On7 Prime, more

Sep 08, 2018

Samsung

Samsung to introduce premium tech on mid-ranged Galaxy A-series phones in 2019

Sep 04, 2018

Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 to use in-display fingerprint sensor from Qualcomm: Report

Sep 11, 2018

Apple Watch

Apple Watch might have a circular design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Watch

Sep 06, 2018

NewsTracker

Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata, two other Indian museums in Asia's top 25 travellers' choice list

Sep 07, 2018

Smartphones

Smartphone displays getting larger are making it harder for women to use them

Sep 14, 2018

science

ISRO

India's PSLV rocket successfully puts into orbit two UK satellites NovaSAR, S1-4

Sep 17, 2018

ISRO

ISRO to launch three satellites to provide high-speed bandwidth in rural areas

Sep 17, 2018

Genetics

Researchers make a massive map of changes that our brain undergoes as an infant

Sep 15, 2018

Microrobotics

Engineers create robots that fly like insects, possibly advancing drone technology

Sep 15, 2018