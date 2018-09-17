Looks like the ghost of Samsung Note 7 continues to give nightmares to the South Korean giant. Yes. You guessed it right! The recently launched Samsung Galaxy Note 9 reportedly went up in flames inside a woman's purse in the US.

As per a report by the New York Post, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9—yes the very Note 9 which was launched amid much fanfare— kept in a woman's purse burned persistently for a long time until it was dropped into a bucket of water.

Reportedly, Diane Chung, a real estate agent in Long Island was in an elevator of a building when her phone turned extremely hot while she was using the phone. Like any careful person, she stopped using it and dropped the phone in her purse. Soon, reportedly, “she heard a whistling and screeching sound, and she noticed thick smoke."

While still alone in the elevator, she kept her purse on the floor and took out her smoking Samsung Note 9. She alleges that there was thick smoke in the elevator.

Caught in a lift with a burning Samsung Note 9, she panicked an pressed random elevator buttons to get out of the lift. Once she was out, she kicked the phone out of the elevator.

The Samsung Note 9, surprisingly did not cease to burn, until a person took the phone and dropped it into a bucket of water.

In a lawsuit filed against the Samsung, she claims that all her belongings in the purse were damaged. She intends to receive claims for all the damages, which are unspecified. She also wants the sale of Samsung Note 9 phones to barred.

Samsung reportedly said that it is for the first time they have heard about this incident, and would further investigate the matter.

It has been barely a month since the Galaxy Note 9 was launched. DJ Koh, in an interview to The Korean Herald, had said that that the new offering would work smoothly, and there would be no problems regarding the battery.