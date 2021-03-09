Tuesday, March 09, 2021Back to
Woloo is India's first loo discovery app that helps locate, use certified washrooms

Woloo plans to expand its services to 10 metro cities by the end of this year; within three years, it aims to have Woloo Powder Rooms in 100 cities.


FP TrendingMar 09, 2021 13:27:30 IST

Indian startup Woloo has launched a mobile application, which helps women locate and use the nearest washroom facility. Digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys, has invested in Woloo for the facility. The app and its facility is currently available only in Mumbai. Woloo is planning to expand its services to 10 metro cities by the end of this year. Within three years, it aims to have Woloo Powder Rooms in 100 cities.

Currently, Mumbai’s COVID-19 warriors are eligible for a free subscription to Woloo services. Other women in Mumbai can subscribe for Rs 99 per month. The app is available on Android at present, however, it will also be launched on iOS soon.

Speaking about the launch of the app, Manish Kelshikar, Woloo’s founder and Chief Strategy Officer, said that through this app, women will be able to find the nearest Woloo Assurance of Hygiene (WAH) certified facilities around them. The company has also collaborated with Toilet Board Coalition (TBC) to ensure hygiene and accessibility for women.

Commenting on the need for Woloo app, JetSynthesys’ Rajan Navani said that access to hygienic sanitation facilities is probably one of those areas which have the widest access gaps in the country and his company aims to address the same. He added that he hopes that shared public sanitation facilities will now feel safe and hygienic for women with Woloo. Rajan is the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of JetSynthesys.

