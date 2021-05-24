studio18

OPPO Band Style comes equipped with advanced continuous SpO2 and heart rate sensors besides health and wellness features

OPPO donates 5300 smart wearable Band Styles to policemen and essential workers

The users stand a chance to win free OPPO Band Style by participating in 30 Day Sleep challenge aimed at encouraging better sleeping habits

Locked away in the safety of our homes, we often don’t think about the state of the times outside. Our safety through this pandemic has been ensured by the tireless work of essential workers who risk their health day in and day out to ensure the health and well-being of civilians like us.

The service of essential workers that has kept our society up and running has been indomitable, and this isn’t lost on frontrunners of corporate social responsibility like OPPO. The smartphone giant has been involved in humanitarian measures as of late. With their slogan “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World”, OPPO’s position at the forefront of these humanitarian efforts is no surprise.

OPPO has recently donated 5,300 OPPO Band Style devices to essential workers of Delhi Police and Greater Noida Authority. Additionally, they have pledged to donate 300 units to Cyberabad Police and make sure that with their cutting-edge health and wellness features, these pandemic warriors remain in fighting shape. The device enables the users to track their health data such as heart rate, breathing efficiency and blood oxygen saturation as they serve on the frontlines.

In these COVID-stricken times, many found have themselves constantly in touch with their SpO2 sensors. Although they get the job done, they are impractical and give only an instantaneous reading of the blood oxygen saturation levels. The innovation lab at OPPO, with their new smart wearable, have worked around that problem.

Newest models of smart bands and watches, such as OPPO Band Style come equipped with such features for users, and this might be the last straw before “fitness trackers” move beyond the fitness-oriented crowds to be seen as staple lifestyle devices.

OPPO Band Style is an ergonomic, metal-encased watch style wearable. It comes with a premium Continuous Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) sensor on it that collects second-by-second readings. It can collect upto 28,800 oxygen readings in a regular sleep cycle which makes for extremely precise readings and fully comprehensive profiles of breathing and sleeping habits. It can thus provide pop-up alerts to the user whenever it identifies a potential health threat.

To make it visually appealing, OPPO Band Style display features a vibrant 2.79cm (1.1”) full-color AMOLED screen with 2.5D curved-surface scratch-resistant glass. It is available in two eye-catching band options to suit your preference. While the watch makes for a great daily driver, it also is rich in the fitness department. With 12 workout modes such as Yoga, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling etc., the band more than justifies its INR 2,799 price tag.

OPPO is also making efforts to champion the real-world benefits of their cutting-edge technology. With the OPPO Band Style 30 Night Sleep Challenge,the tech conglomerate aims to educate the masses about the importance of Continuous Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) monitoring.

Not only those who are affected by the COVID-19 virus, but even those who haven’t contracted COVID can also greatly benefit from these features, as fitness trackers are seen to be instrumental in the early discovery of heart and lung ailments. As the pandemic has illuminated the importance of keeping our vital signs in check, oxygen saturation and heart rate sensing will continue be a new normal for all of us.

The OPPO Band Style is priced at Rs 2,799 and is available on Amazon and other leading online platforms. The OPPO Band Style is surely a must have for all those who want to take care of their health proactively. So go grab your new stylish fitness partner today!

