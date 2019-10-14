Monday, October 14, 2019Back to
With over 30 mn followers, PM Narendra Modi is the most followed world leader on Instagram

Former US President Barack Obama has 24.8 mn Instagram followers and US President Donald Trump has 14.9 mn.


tech2 News StaffOct 14, 2019 12:02:18 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is quite active on social media platforms and today, he's crossed 30 million followers on Instagram. With 350 posts on his account, he has become popular among Instagram users. These posts include pictures from his visits to different places around the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has 50.9 million followers on Twitter. Image: PTI

After crossing 30 million followers on Instagram, Modi is now ahead of famous politicians like US President Donald Trump, who has 14.9 million followers, Former US President Barack Obama with 24.8 million followers, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with 3 million followers.

The formal announcement about this was made by BJP President JP Nadda on twitter. The tweet also revealed that PM Narendra Modi has now become the "most followed world leader on Instagram.

On Twitter, Former US President Barack Obama bags first place with over 109 million followers with Modi's handle boasting of 50 million followers.

