tech2 News Staff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is quite active on social media platforms and today, he's crossed 30 million followers on Instagram. With 350 posts on his account, he has become popular among Instagram users. These posts include pictures from his visits to different places around the world.

After crossing 30 million followers on Instagram, Modi is now ahead of famous politicians like US President Donald Trump, who has 14.9 million followers, Former US President Barack Obama with 24.8 million followers, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with 3 million followers.

The formal announcement about this was made by BJP President JP Nadda on twitter. The tweet also revealed that PM Narendra Modi has now become the "most followed world leader on Instagram.

PM @NarendraModi crosses 30 million followers on Instagram* He is the *most followed* world leader on Instagram ahead of US President Trump as well as former US President Obama. This is yet another testament to his popularity and connect with the youth. pic.twitter.com/Kd66uBAgyg — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 13, 2019

On Twitter, Former US President Barack Obama bags first place with over 109 million followers with Modi's handle boasting of 50 million followers.