Sunday, September 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 02 September, 2018 11:10 IST

Wipro says it has won a $1.5 bn from US-based technology firm Alight

Wipro has built its strategic investments in digital, cloud platforms and cognitive platform.

Global software major Wipro on Sunday said it had won a $1.5 billion (10,500 crore) 10-year deal from the US-based technology firm, Alight Solutions LLC.

Wipro.

Wipro.

"We have won a 10-year engagement to provide a suite of solutions and services to the Illinois-based Alight Solutions, a leader in technology-enabled health, wealth, human resources and finance solutions," said the city-based IT major in a statement here.

Claiming the deal to be its largest win so far, the company said it would generate $1.5-1.6-billion revenues over the tenure.

"We were chosen by Alight as its long-term strategic partner in its enterprise transformation journey to bring digital experiences and offerings to employees and employers globally," said Wipro Chief Executive Abidali Z. Neemuchwala in the statement on the occasion.

The deal will enable the digital transformation of Alight's offerings across health, wealth, HR and finance solutions and enhance the employee experience of its clients by leveraging Wipro's industry-leading strengths in digital technologies, cognitive automation and data analytics.

"Our industry-leading partnership with Wipro will enhance our client experience by drawing on its leading position in automation and innovation, while allowing us to invest in health, wealth and cloud-based solutions to meet the needs of our clients," said Alight Chief Executive Chris Michalak.

The deal is also a testimony to the capabilities Wipro built through its strategic investments in digital, cloud platforms and cognitive platform.

"We will leverage this expertise to digitalise and modernise Alight's core across platforms, technologies and operations," added the company.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018
ASUS ZenBooks and FlipBooks from IFA 2018 | First Look

ASUS ZenBooks and FlipBooks from IFA 2018 | First Look
Polaroid Moto Mod First Look | IFA 2018

Polaroid Moto Mod First Look | IFA 2018
Sony Xperia XZ3 specifications | IFA 2018

Sony Xperia XZ3 specifications | IFA 2018
Motorola One Power first look | IFA 2018

Motorola One Power first look | IFA 2018
LG G7 One First Look | IFA 2018

LG G7 One First Look | IFA 2018
Sony's Aibo robot dog is just too cute | IFA 2018

Sony's Aibo robot dog is just too cute | IFA 2018
How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science

How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science
How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail

How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

also see

NewsTracker

Kishore Biyani's Future Retail gains on reports tech giants Google, Amazon could invest in flagship

Aug 27, 2018

NewsTracker

Sensex falls over 100 points at 38,638 in late morning deals on weak rupee, negative global cues

Aug 31, 2018

science

Neuroscience

Scientists have located the biological clock that affects our perception of time

Sep 01, 2018

Gene Therapy

CRISPR gene-editing successfully stops muscle-eating disease in young dogs

Sep 01, 2018

Environment

Dal Lake in Kashmir harbours bacteria that can degrade pesticides, study finds

Sep 01, 2018

Daylight Savings

EU wants the controversial ritual of seasonal clock changes abolished

Sep 01, 2018