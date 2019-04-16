Tuesday, April 16, 2019Back to
Wipro IT systems have been hacked and its customers are being attacked: Report

Wipro’s IT systems were apparently being used to carry out an attack on at least a dozen of its clients.

tech2 News StaffApr 16, 2019 11:28:47 IST

Wipro may have been suffering a hack for a few months and its customers fell victim to attacks from the hackers. The IT services company is now investigating reports about its IT systems failing in security.

As reported by KrebsOnSecurity, two of its trusted sources of security experts have stated that Wipro has been dealing with a “multi-month intrusion from an assumed state-sponsored attacker.”  This means that the attack had been going on for several months. The security experts also mentioned that “malicious and suspicious network reconnaissance activity” was being traced back to partner systems.

Wipro hasn’t acknowledged the attack yet. A source of KrebsOnSecurity mentioned that about 11 companies were attacked based on the evidence found on the intruder’s back-end infrastructure. Another of their sources mentioned that Wipro is developing a new private email network because it’s believed that the hackers got access through Wipro’s corporate email system. If true, then it means Wipro has already learned about the breach and they are taking precautionary measures.

