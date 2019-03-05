tech2 News Staff

Windows 10 is currently widely used in low-end PCs but Microsoft is now preparing a lighter version of Windows for dual-screen devices and Chromebook competitors.

While there was a hint back in December that Windows Lite could be in the offing, as per a report by The Verge, sources close to Microsoft have confirmed that Windows Lite is being worked on.

Essentially, Windows Lite will be a stripped-down version of the Windows operating system that targets dual-screen devices initially but will ship to "Chromebook-like devices" at a later date.

But didn't Microsoft have Windows 10 S? Well, as per the report, Windows Lite will be an even more "basic" version of Windows than Windows S. With Microsoft expected to launch a dual-screen laptop-like device later this year, it is likely that Microsoft could be readying Windows Lite for a separate category of devices.

While a lot about Windows Lite is just hearsay at this point, the OS is expected to be a blend of Microsoft's Surface Hub operating system and Microsoft's Windows Phone Continuum user interface.

It’s not clear exactly when Microsoft will ship Windows Lite or what it will eventually be named but Build 2019 (which starts in May) could be where we might hear more on Windows Lite.

