Windows 11 official rollout scheduled for 5 October: Here’s all you need to know

Starting 5 October, users of newer Windows devices will be able to download Windows 11 as a free upgrade on compatible PCs and laptops.


FP TrendingSep 03, 2021 16:51:34 IST

Microsoft recently announced the next-gen Windows 11 operating system, and has finally announced its release date, which is scheduled for 5 October. In a little over a month from now, Windows OS users will be able to download Windows 11 as a free upgrade on compatible PCs and laptops.

Windows 11 release date out

Microsoft has also revealed that the Windows 11 will be rolled out in phases. This means that the update will reach newer PCs and laptops first and will eventually be available on other devices. These devices will get the update based on "intelligence models that consider hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, age of the device and other factors that impact the upgrade experience".

The company expects the Windows 11 update to be available on all devices by mid-2022.

Windows 11 will bring about several changes and new features for users, including a fresh new design with a centrally-placed Start option. There will be new features such as Snap Layouts, Snap Groups and Desktops for easy multitasking.

Microsoft expects the Windows 11 update to be available on all devices by mid-2022. Image: Microsoft

Microsoft Teams chats will be included in the taskbar and there will be the Widgets, a personalised AI-powered feed that will relay vital information. It also brings a new Microsoft Store, new accessibility features and speed optimisations.

It is touted to deliver the best gaming performance with features such as DirectX12 Ultimate, DirectStorage and Auto HDR. It also allows developers and creators more flexibility for offering apps to users with ease.

However, at the time of the initial rollout, support for Android apps won't be available. It is expected to reach users at a later stage.

Microsoft has also revealed that initially, devices with two or more cores with a clock speed of 1 Ghz and more, 4 GB of RAM or more and at least 64 GB of storage will be eligible for the update. People can head to Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates to look for it.

