Will the Ultra-mobile PC work?

Jayesh MansukhaniDec 23, 2020 19:26:48 IST

Like we discussed earlier here and here, the Ultra Mobile-PC, or UMPC, pushed jointly by Microsoft and Intel, seemed to be the biggest announcement in the personal computing space at CeBIT 2006. Positioned as a lifestyle device, it is intended for consumers who don't want to lug around too many gizmos like PDAs as well as laptops. The uMPC is based on the premise that it will act as a notebook replacement which would allow users to carry their files (eg. photographs, mp3s, movies), use conventional PC programs, and yet provide mobile-like connectivity methods, and additional facilities like navigation, video conferencing etc. However, while UMPC concept has promise, based on its current incarnation it's going to be a while before it is truly usable. First generation devices on new platforms such as this tend to be more oriented as “Proof of Concept” devices. For the UMPC to do well, it will require the following:

  • Improved Battery life: At least 8 hours of "real usage"
  • A new interface based on the Windows Vista platform
  • Text entry options beyond just tapping at it with your thumb
  • A sync system to integrate with desktop PCs
  • Sub-$350 prices for base devices, additional features at a premium.

Keeping all this in mind, it makes us wonder why Microsoft and Intel rushed into this so early. The rush to release the UMPC with half-baked innovation and poor concept devices may hurt the future of what is set to be an intriguing platform. Will the Ultra-mobile PC work?

