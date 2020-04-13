tech2 News Staff

The vice president of Xiaomi Group and general manager of Redmi, Lu Weibing, has announced that the company will consider using IP68 for future Redmi smartphones.

Weibing posted this on Weibo saying:

Since everyone likes IP68 so much, we will also consider it for future products.

This comes after the Redmi general manager shared a post on Weibo this weekend about Redmi K30 Pro supporting IP53 (dust resistance), which the company feels is enough to cope with splashes as well, in turn, not seeing the need for IP68 rating at all.

However, Redmi fans seemed to disagree with Weibing and demanded that the future Redmi phones feature IP68.

For the uninitiated, the Ingress Protection 53 or IP53 means that a device will be protected from limited dust ingress and water falling as a spray at any angle up to 60 degrees from the vertical. On the other hand, IP68 means that the device will have no ingress of dust at all and can be immersed in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.

In simpler words, while IP53 rated smartphones (like the Redmi K30) are protected from slight dust and water splashes, unlike th devices with IP68 rating, they can not be used for under-water photography or any other such activities.

