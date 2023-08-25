ChatGPT to replace teachers? India gets its first AI school in Kerala

India has established its first AI school in Kerala. In a momentous development, the Santhigiri Vidyabhavan was inaugurated in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala. The auspicious inauguration was officiated by former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

However, if you’re under the impression that the school will exclusively feature AI instructors like ChatGPT in its classrooms, it’s essential to exercise patience, as that concept has not yet come to fruition.

The school is a perfect example of an educational institution that leverages the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technological systems to elevate the learning experience for students.

This encompasses the integration of AI technologies, such as machine learning, natural language processing, and data analysis, into various facets of education, including curriculum designing, tailored learning approaches for a group of students, evaluation, and assisting students across various academic challenges.

According to a report by Mathrubhoomi, the establishment of the AI school is the outcome of a collaboration between iLearning Engines (ILE) USA and Vedhik eSchool. Dormer Chief Secretaries, DGPs, and Vice Chancellors etc. helped establish the school.

Vedhik eSchool asserts that this innovative approach to learning, driven by artificial intelligence, is poised to deliver high-quality education. The program adheres to global benchmarks, thereby rendering learning more captivating and extending beyond the confines of regular school hours. Furthermore, the knowledge imparted aligns with the National School Accreditation Standards, which are founded on the New National Education Policy (NEP 2020). This alignment holds the promise of improved academic performance.

The AI school is designed with the intention of furnishing students with an education that is technologically enriched, offering an array of resources, tools, and guidance that transcend conventional teaching methods. It introduces an inventive educational paradigm that harnesses the power of AI to elevate learning outcomes and equip students to navigate the demands of a swiftly evolving world.

The inauguration of India’s inaugural AI school sparks an interesting inquiry: Could sophisticated AI systems like ChatGPT eventually supplant teachers within classrooms? While the advent of the AI school signifies a significant advancement in technology-integrated education, the conventional roles of educators continue to hold immense importance. The interactive and dynamic human element, characterized by empathy and tailored mentorship, remains irreplaceable in its entirety by AI.