Thursday, July 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Agence France-Presse 05 July, 2018 16:20 IST

Wikipedia goes down in several countries in protest against upcoming EU law

In Spain, Italy, and Poland, a protest statement about the upcoming vote came up on Wikipedia.

Wikipedia went down in at least three countries on 4 July in a protest at an upcoming European Parliament vote on a highly disputed law that could make online platforms legally liable for copyrighted material put on the web by users.

Representational image. Pixabay.

Representational image. Pixabay.

In Spain, Italy and Poland, an explanatory protest statement about the upcoming vote came up when the online encyclopedia was consulted. "The directive would threaten online freedom and would impose new filters, barriers, and restrictions to access the web," Wikipedia Spain said in its statement.

"If the proposal was approved in its actual version, actions, like sharing news on social networks or accessing news via a search engine, would be more complicated on the internet."

It added that Wikipedia would be 'at risk' and asked users to phone their MEPs.

The overhaul of European copyright law is divided into several sections, one of which is the reform criticised by Wikipedia and others who have warned it will lead to blanket censorship by tech giants. Another reform would force online platforms such as Google and Facebook to pay for links to news content, which news agencies including AFP have hailed as a 'major step'.

The European Commission has replied saying, "Wikipedia and other online encyclopedias would not fall within the scope of the Commission's Copyright proposal."

But Wikipedia chief Jimmy Wales and Greens MEP Julia Reda, a leading campaigner on the issue, insist that it will.

Thursday's parliament vote is not final, but only sets out the negotiating position of MEPs.

There then follow negotiations with member states for a final position, during which the full extent of the law and whether it does apply to Wikipedia will be worked out.

Austria, which has just assumed the EU's six-month rotating presidency, has said this will be difficult, so there will have to be some sort of compromise.

tags


latest videos

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign
Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations
India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7
Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope

Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

also see

Copyright rules

EU Parliament votes for tougher copyright rules including mandatory upload filtering

Jun 21, 2018

NewsTracker

On last leg of European tour, Sushma Swaraj calls on presidents of European Commission and Parliament in Brussels

Jun 21, 2018

Google Duplex

Google demos Duplex in new Assistant ad showing how it can get things done

Jun 27, 2018

OK Google

Google Assistant gets conversational: 'Hey' and 'OK' not needed for follow ups

Jun 22, 2018

Google Glitch

Google Home and Chromecast are down globally, but a software fix is on its way

Jun 28, 2018

Google Cloud

Google Cloud COO Diane Bryant quits after seven months; speculated to head Intel

Jul 04, 2018

science

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft sends back close-ups of dwarf planet Ceres' surface

Jul 04, 2018

Lifestyle

Sex hormone testosterone a major influencer of male consumer behaviour: Study

Jul 04, 2018

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Environment

White House calls mounting allegations against environment chief 'troublesome'

Jul 04, 2018