Facebook has been at the end of a lot of criticism for the way it handles user data and privacy which has resulted in a lot of scandals for the company. Going up now against the company is Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger who has slammed the social networking giant along with micro-blogging site Twitter.

"The Internet wouldn't have been created by people like Zuckerberg, or any of the sort of corporate executives in Silicon Valley today," he was quoted as saying in an interview with CNBC.

Sanger who has raised his support for a "decentralised Internet, a freer internet" has said, as per the report, that social media giants are looking to make profits at the expense of user data.

"They can shape your experience, they can control what you see when you see it and you become essentially a cog in their machine," he was quoted as saying.

Last month, Chris Hughes, co-founder of Facebook, published an opinion piece in The New York Times, making the case for why Facebook needs to be broken up. In the piece, which is close to 6,000-words long, Hughes urged the US Federal Trade Commission and the justice department to “undo” Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp and to ban future mergers “for several years”.

Simultaneously, earlier that week, at the Code Conference 2019, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri shared why he thinks to break up Facebook's platforms is a 'terrible idea'.

