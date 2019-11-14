Thursday, November 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales unveils Facebook, Twitter rival to combat 'clickbait'

WikiTribune Social is an effort to fight against ‘clickbait’ and focus on sharing facts.


tech2 News StaffNov 14, 2019 21:07:37 IST

Jimmy Wales has launched a rival social network to Facebook and Twitter called 'WikiTribune Social' or 'WT:Social' in short. The Wikipedia co-founder’s new initiative is for people who want to share facts and promote a collaborative approach to generate high-quality journalism. Essentially, a platform to share authentic news with productive discussions and better connections.

Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales unveils Facebook, Twitter rival to combat clickbait

File photo of Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia. Image: Reuters

The Financial Times (FT) reported that users will be able to participate in discussions in a news feed similar to Facebook. Users will be asked to join different communities after signing up on the site and it ranges from politics to technology including niche topics like beekeeping.

In the social network’s ‘About us’ page, it states that it won’t sell user data. Hence, the platform will be relying on a donation-based business model. This will keep the platform free of advertising which Wales believes is problematic as per his interview with FT.

WT:Social launched last month and it’s approaching 50,000 users with over 200 people having donated to the new site. You can join the platform right away, but currently, there’s a waiting list for new users. If you wish to skip the queue, you can pay up. Wales said in the same interview that the platform won’t be “massively profitable but it will be sustainable.”

The new platform is actually a spin-off of 'Wikitribune' that was launched two years ago to be a “collaborative media” site. However, it didn’t work out because of its global focus and now, WT:Social is aiming to cater to smaller but several communities to sustain themselves.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mastodon

As outrage over Twitter India's alleged bias grows, journalists and activists 'migrate' to Mastodon: How to join this open source micro-blogging site

Nov 07, 2019
As outrage over Twitter India's alleged bias grows, journalists and activists 'migrate' to Mastodon: How to join this open source micro-blogging site
How to create an account on Mastodon

Mastdon

How to create an account on Mastodon

Nov 08, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019