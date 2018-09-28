Friday, September 28, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 28 September, 2018 13:27 IST

WikiLeaks has a new editor because Julian Assange has no access to the internet

Hrafnsson is an investigative journalist and former spokesperson of WikiLeaks.

WikiLeaks' founder and internet watchdog Julian Assange stepped down from the position of editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks under "extraordinary circumstances". Former Wikileaks spokesperson Kristinn Hrafnsoon has replaced Assange for this position.

According to a tweet from Wikileaks, Assange is not allowed to communicate with anyone except for his lawyers. He does not have access to the internet as it was denied to him in late March, this year.

Julian Assange. Reuters.

Julian Assange. Reuters.

Hrafnsson is an Icelandic investigative journalist who was selected for the 'Icelandic journalist of the year' award in 2010 for his work at WikiLeaks.

Formerly a spokesperson with WikiLeaks, he said, "I condemn the treatment of Julian Assange that leads to my new role, but I welcome the responsibility to secure the continuation of the important work based on WikiLeaks ideals."

Earlier this year, Ecuador granted citizenship to Assange after Britain denied him diplomatic status. He is currently residing in the Ecuadorian embassy of London.

Late in March, internet access for him was removed since Assange had broken a condition set by the Ecuador government. As per the rule, he was not allowed to send messages that could interfere with Ecuador's relationship with other countries.

