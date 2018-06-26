Tuesday, June 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 26 June, 2018 20:49 IST

Wi-Fi Alliance introduces new WPA3 standard for personal and enterprise use

The new Wi-Fi security standard will also support two modes, WPA3-Personal and WPA3-Enterprise.

After introducing its WPA2 standard more than a decade ago, the Wi-Fi Alliance has now introduced a new WPA3 security standard that aims to simplify Wi-Fi security, allow for more robust authentication and deliver increased cryptographic strength for highly sensitive data markets.

First announced at CES 2018, the new standard overcomes the loopholes in the previous WPA2 standards. The security standard will also support two modes, WPA3-Personal and WPA3-Enterprise.

According to the Wi-Fi Alliance, the Personal mode is more resilient and allows for password-based authentication in the scenario where a user chooses passwords that falls short of typical recommendations. It also utilises the Simultaneous Authentication of Equals (SAE) secure key establishment protocol between devices, which allows for stronger protection against password guessing attempts.

Moving to WPA3-Enterprise, the standard offers the equivalent of 192-bit cryptographic strength adding better protection for networks that deal with sensitive data like government or finance.

The new WPA3 security standard disallows outdated legacy protocols and will require the use of Protected Management Frames (PMF) to maintain resiliency of mission critical networks.

Also introduced are Wi-Fi Certified Easy Connect, which is a new program that decreases the complexity of adding Wi-Fi devices that have basic or no display interfaces. This applies more to the wave of IoT devices and will ensure that high security standards are met despite the easy connectivity offered.

“WPA3 takes the lead in providing the industry’s strongest protections in the ever-changing security landscape,” said Edgar Figueroa, President and CEO, Wi-Fi Alliance. “WPA3 continues the evolution of Wi-Fi security and maintains the brand promise of Wi-Fi Protected Access.”

tags


latest videos

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

also see

Wi-Fi Calling

Users will soon be able to place voice calls over public Wi-Fi networks: Report

Jun 25, 2018

Datally

Google's Datally app gets new functions for daily limits, finding nearby Wi-Fi and more

Jun 19, 2018

science

Palm Oil

Palm oil production has 'decimated' animal, plant life in Malaysia, Indonesia: Study

Jun 26, 2018

Space

Russian scientist Igor Ashurbeyli becomes space nation Asgardia's first leader

Jun 26, 2018

Plastic Ban

McDonald's, Starbucks among dozens of companies fined for violating Mumbai plastic ban

Jun 26, 2018

Science Spending

Govt spending on science research has remained stagnant: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Jun 26, 2018