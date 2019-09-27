FP Studio

What do Bollywood blockbusters and budget smart phones have in common? The best releases are reserved for the festive season. The market is flooded with coveted budget smart phones options making you spoilt for choice. Now, Flipkart will add to the sea of choices with its irresistible deals and offers on budget smart phones with seamless user experience and ultra-smart processors. All hail Flipkart’s Big Billion Sale! The 2019 edition is slated to start from September 29 and will continue till October 4.

While we browsed through the multiple options in the price segment of Rs 10,000-15,000, these three caught our attention - Realme 5 pro, Vivo Z1X and Redmi Note 7 pro. Each one is available on Flipkart with a significant mark-down on their original prices. Clearly, festive gifting just got brighter.

So, what are the primary features of these phones and what’s on offer during Flipkart’s Big Billion Sale’s week-long extravaganza? Here are the details:

RealMe 5 Pro

This mighty phone is touted to be India’s first 48 MP Quad camera smartphone. This means that its powerful Sony IMX586 Primary Lens captures sharp and clear images even when you zoom in. The different perspectives are possible due to the Ultra Wide-angle Lens and Super Macro Lens. In fact, the 119-degree Ultra Wide-angle Lens has a Lens Distortion Correction Technology to expand your view and capture more of what you see. In other words, it closely imitates the wide range of vision of the human eye.

The 10 nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor is a treat to gamers and multi-taskers. You can do more without experiencing any lag.

The 16 cm mini-drop display has an increased screen-to-body ratio of 90.6% and offers a spectacular immersive visual experience.

The best part is the VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (20 W) battery which ensures that the phone is completely charged in no time. To put things in perspective, it can be charged upto 55% in just 30 mins.

It’s sparkling new crystal design is splash-resistant and is an additional measure to safeguard the phone. The luminous holographic colour effect is achieved by state-of-the-art nano-mirror process and 133 applications of fine grinding.

The MRP is Rs 13,999, but it will be available at a net effective price of Rs.12,999. (1000 Rs off on all bank cards).

Vivo Z1X

Gamers and photographers, this phone was conceptualised especially for you. Gamers who need to quickly switch between modes without any slowdown will be happy by its Snapdragon 712AIE processor, clock speed of up to 2.3 GHz and an Adreno 616 GPU that helps boost its multitasking and gaming capabilities.

Meanwhile, the large 4,500 mAh battery is an added bonus with a

22.5 W FlashCharge technology that lets you top up the mobile’s battery charge in a jiffy. With a Type-C charger, the Vivo Z1x gets a 3 hour talk time with a 5-minute charge.

Visual storytellers will be pleased by the impressive three-camera set-up. The 48 MP middle camera in the three-camera configuration on the rear comes with a Sony IMX582 sensor for amazing shots. The 8 MP super wide-angle camera allows for an expansive shot up to 120-degree. The 2 MP Depth camera is for compelling portraits with cinematic bokeh effects. Selfie addicts will fall for the 2 MP front camera with a wide range of features such as AI Face Beauty, HDR and AR Stickers.

The Vivo Z1x comes with a 16.20 cm (6.38) Super AMOLED Halo FullView Display. This phone also comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 90% that is truly a visual treat of multimedia content.

The MRP of Vivo Z1x (64 GB) is Rs 16,999, but it will be available at a net effective price of Rs.14,990. (2000 Rs off on all bank cards).

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Pocket-friendly and powerful, Redmi Note 7 Pro is a real delight. Its super-fast performance can be attributed to the 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor.

It clicks gorgeous pictures focusing on every little detail. The 48MP Sony IMX586 and sensor Electronic Image Stabilisation feature enables steady and shake-free videos. The AI Light Trails and AI Studio Lighting is designed for topnotch portrait photography. It creates vivid night photos because the rear camera combines multiple images into a single high-quality photo. The high sensitivity mode combines 4 pixels into a single 1.6 micrometre Super Pixel for unbelievable shots in a dark environment. The video recording experience is unmatched with its 4K clarity.

Ardent lovers of Netflix will testify to the remarkable visual experience of watching their favourite shows on Redmi’s 16-cm (6.3) FHD+ Dot Notch Display and the FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080.

All phones bought in the Big Billion Days on Flipkart will have complete mobile protection-festive edition which covers for screen breakage, water seepage and exchange within 13 months. The good news is that the CMP festive coverage starts from Rs 1 on specific models. More reasons to celebrate!

To ease the purchase process, there will be EMI options and you can also choose the buy-now-pay-later option to pay the cost of the phone after one month of purchase during Big Billion Days. There’s a minimum guaranteed exchange value of Rs 1000 on any smartphone exchanged during Big billion days in Flipkart.

There is bonafide value for you too. You can earn 4X SuperCoins on Partner Apps on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days. Basically, you earn 5 Supercoins for a transaction of Rs 100 on Flipkart, but during this period you will earn 20 Supercoins on every Rs 100 transaction. These can be utilised on partner apps like Zomato and OYO Rooms, among others.

Festive gifting is a toast to celebrations and joy, but even more significantly it marks the human act of giving and enriching relationships. Flipkart’s Big Billion Sale is your new BFF. You are bound to find something that’ll be cherished and is available at irresistible discounts. They will not only make your loved ones scream with joy, but also expand your heart. Remember, the week-long extravaganza on Flipkart starts on September 29 and will run till October 4 this year.

