Remember the old dull days when we could only 'like' a Facebook post? We're so glad that those days are behind us! We now have angry, happy, sad, love and like react emoticons to better express what we feel about a post. And to make that even better, Facebook is apparently adding a new react emoticon to this set. At least that’s what the latest chatter suggests.

You can plane react on Facebook for some reason pic.twitter.com/7VQ9A2ryZ7 — Sara (@Sarafromschool) July 31, 2018

According to some Android users in the UK, they have noticed a new Plane react emoji. Because it is only a handful of people who have received the emoticon, most people are just guessing at its purpose, and the consensus is that it could be to react on posts related to travel and holidays. And since we all know #travelblogger, #traveller, #travellerlife and #wanderlust are some of the most popular hashtags of our time, people have been curious as to how they could get the feature as well.

what the fucck does plane react on facebook mean — king rat baby (@kingratbaby) July 31, 2018

How the fuck do I plane react — jenny (@lugalkijen) July 31, 2018

I'm having a crisis over the plane react ✈️ on FB. The heck is going on? — Written in reverse (@weare_magic) July 31, 2018

*Opens Facebook* “How the fuck do I plane react? ”

“Plane Reactzzzz only”

“Give me the fucking Plane React @ facebook"

“Hashtag on #planereact! ”

“Memes on Plane React”

“K, I'm done with this Plane React" *Closed Facebook* — QUADIR NAWAZ (@Nawaz18_here) July 31, 2018

I WANT TO HAVE PLANE REACT ON MY FACEBOOK BUT APPARENTLY I HAVE TO GO TO ANOTHER COUNTRY TO PLANE REACT. OKAY, Y'ALL DON'T UNDERSTAND THE LENGTHS I WILL GO TO FOR A MEME. — (@SwampPosting) July 31, 2018

Unfortunately, this react emoji only rolled out for a bunch of Android users. While some Reddit users did find a way to get their hands on the feature — update the Facebook app, hold the like button, click the extra angry react emoji to bring up the plane — apparently, this is a short-lived update. So don’t fall for it!

airplane mode + wifi on> go to comment section >hold like buttons as usual > second angery emoji is the plane react — lanceroni ☭ (@axxus__) July 31, 2018

According to a report by Fast Company, Facebook said that the feature was actually a glitch that caused the button to appear. ‘This was created as part of an employee hackathon and wasn’t cleared for takeoff. Our apologies," a Facebook spokesperson is quoted as saying.