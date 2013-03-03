hidden

By G Sampath

'Don't be evil' is supposedly the corporate motto of Google. With their latest 'game changer'/'revolutionary new technology'/'every nerd's virtual wet dream', Google will be hard put to live up to its motto.

So what is Google Glass? It is basically a device that you wear on your face - a device that wraps around your brow with a spectacle frame-like rim, and a display screen above the right eye. Unlike a smartphone, which you rub with your fingers (something that according to Google founder Sergey Brin is 'emasculating'), Glass presumably turbo-charges your manhood by responding to voice commands.

Using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, the Glass can receive video and audio signals from other devices, record videos and audios of everything you see, send and receive emails, make and receive phone calls, ask Google Maps for directions, get phrases translated - just do everything that a computer can. And it doesn't need your hands for any of it - so, from touch, the input/output interface has moved to voice and vision.

To a get grip on the human and social dimension of Google Glass (as opposed to obsessing solely over the geeky, technological dimension of it), it might be instructive to take a look at this video at petapixel.com, where a stranger goes around recording random people without permission.

Most people, of course, react strongly to being recorded without permission - even though there are surveillance cameras already in public places. But what Glass seeks to do - or would have to do if it has to take off - is normalise the recording of anyone and everyone, anywhere and everywhere, by anyone and everyone else. This makes the proverbial dystopian scenario of the Big Brother obsolete. Rather, Glass is Panopticon made real.

Panopticon was originally an architectural model for a prison conceptualised by the English utilitarian philosopher, Jeremy Bentham. Its unique design feature, in the words of Wikipedia, was to "allow a watchman to observe (opticon) all (pan) inmates of an institution without them being able to tell whether or not they are being watched."

Glass is an ambitious technological innovation that can turn the whole world into Bentham's dream prison - and all of us into its inmates. It doesn't matter what political system you might nominally be living under - democracy, communism, dictatorship, or, as in India, a majoritarian plutocracy -if you're going to be watched all the time, and you can't even tell whether you are being watched/recorded or not at any given time, then you are effectively living in a prison.

So any discussion about Google Glass needs to address what further 'prisonification' will do to a citizenry that is always already under suspicion of being a criminal/terrorist threat, and is at the receiving end of body searches and other assorted indignities every day. (Since when did it become 'normal' for strangers to touch/fee/ squeeze parts of your body? But today we all accept it without a murmur.)

As the on-again-off-again 'MMS scandals' and 'stings' testify, we are yet to come to grips with the social dynamic of the smartphone where, at least if you are alert, you can spot it if someone is recording you without your permission. But in a roomful or streetful of Google Glass-wearers, you cannot be sure when and whether your words and gestures are being recorded, and worse, uploaded on a cloud server and stored for all eternity - or as long as the state or Google's marketing clients find use for it.

In what must qualify as one of the spookiest sci-fi scenes ever, there is a sequence in Minority Report where Tom Cruise, as he is walking down a street, looks up at a billboard, and the billboard, recognising him, greets him with a custom advertising message - a message that nobody else but him will see, through his implanted Google Glass, as it were.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has already promised to develop apps for Glass. Facial recognition software is already in use, and Glass already uses highly evolved voice-to-text software. Combine all these with Google's other software tools and applications - and Google Glass can simultaneously convert every human being on the planet into a non-stop input device and a captive target audience for customised, high quality marketing and advertising content.

Over the past few days, as I heard about Google's plans to sell 'Explorer' Google Glasses to winners of a tweeting contest, I tried hard to think of one good reason why I would need this gadget - and I could not come up with any. For starters, I already wear glasses - and I had a hard time in school, forever being teased as a choukhaor 'four-eyed'. Now, at this late stage in life, do I really need to turn 'six-eyed'? In my humble opinion, no, and neither do most people who still remember that the offline world came before, and not after, the online one.

Unlike what you see in Google's promos for Glass, most people are not sky divers or runway models or ballet dancers - at least not most of the time. They lead comparatively boring lives (by 'boring', I mean from the content point of view), where they go to work and sit in front of a screen for most of the day, or sit in conference rooms and yak away with other interesting but boring people. Then they go home or go to a pub or go to a mall or wherever they go, to de-stress and spend the rest of the day socialising via a screen of some sort.

With the adoption of the Google Glass (and the departure of the smartphone), your connection with reality will not, as one would expect, become more direct - far from it. In fact, your own experience of reality will become ever more mediated - first, by the realisation that other Glasses are observing you; secondly, by the ever-present opportunity (and thence urge) to record everything you see or hear (have you ever come back from a holiday wishing you'd seen more and photographed less?)'; and thirdly, the presence of your Glass will affect how other elements in the reality field (such as humans) react to you (reactions of said humans towards you may be very different depending on whether or not you are wearing a Glass), thereby altering the trajectory of life experience independent of your own Glass-modulated orientation toward reality.

Glass will push you to mine the real world to feed the virtual one; it will push you to outsource your memories to a cloud server; it will train you to devalue unmediated reality in such a way that you will find real reality deficient as compared to reality 'augmented' by Google-tinted Glasses.

We need only look at what 'being under perpetual observation' has done to those for whom this is not an option. Already, we can't bear to look at a photograph of an actor or a model - and the actor/model cannot bear to let it get printed either - that is not 'augmented' by Photoshop. Forget photographs. On a red carpet occasion like the Oscars, real, flesh-and-blood celebrities cannot afford to be seen in their real bodies, in bodies unaugmented by Botox and other cosmetic enhancements. This is a given in a global celebrity culture that lives under the tyranny of the all-seeing paparazzi eye.

What Glass will do, inevitably, is to bring everyone under the tyranny of the eye, and turn everyone into paparazzi. In this brave new world, there will be no one Big Brother. We will all be little big brothers and little big sisters. The world as seen through the Google Glass can only be a techno-dystopia where algorithms will take human decisions, humans will merely be a part of the digital supply chain, and real life, reduced to an impoverished, 'aspirational' avatar of the virtual one, will dwindle into a source of 'rich content' for the 'Googleable' world.

Glass bears the same technological genotype as Skynet and the Umbrella Corporation. If you are reading this and you are a human being, reconcile yourself to becoming a machine, sooner or later. If you are a machine, well, rejoice - you will soon be eligible to be called a human being.

G Sampath is Executive Editor, People Matters. The views expressed are personal.