Friday, August 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WHO creates register to track gene manipulation in humans after Chinese twin scandal

About 30 nations currently have legislation directly or indirectly barring all clinical use of germline editing.


Agence France-PresseAug 30, 2019 08:46:11 IST

The WHO announced Thursday it will create a global registry to track research into human genetic manipulation, after a call to halt all work on germline genome editing — used in China last year to genetically modify twin baby girls.

"New genome editing technologies hold great promise and hope for those who suffer from diseases we once thought untreatable," the World Health Organization's Director-General for told the body's genome editing oversight committee meeting in Geneva. "But some uses of these technologies also pose unique and unprecedented challenges — ethical, social, regulatory and technical,” he added.

Chinese scientist He Jiankui's announcement last November that he had altered the DNA of twins girls in southern China by using molecular scissors -- ostensibly to prevent them from contracting HIV.

WHO creates register to track gene manipulation in humans after Chinese twin scandal

Representational image.

He was then fired from his university, put under police investigation and ordered to halt his work.

But his announcement provoked a global backlash from scientists saying the untested procedure was unethical and potentially dangerous and in December the WHO set up an expert committee to look into the matter.

About 30 nations currently have legislation directly or indirectly barring all clinical use of germline editing.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasised that countries should not allow any further work on human germline genome editing "until the technical and ethical implications have been properly considered", the WHO said in a statement.

Accepting the recommendation of its 18-member expert committee, WHO announced plans for an initial phase of the registry to include both germline and somatic clinical trials

Somatic mutations occur in a single body cell and cannot be inherited while germline mutations can be passed onto offspring.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Subscriber Special | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge Subscriber Special | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Gene editing

First lawful human trials for CRISPR in treating inherited blindness now underway

Aug 21, 2019
First lawful human trials for CRISPR in treating inherited blindness now underway
Fight against Malaria stalling after decade long efforts slow down: WHO report

WHO and malaria

Fight against Malaria stalling after decade long efforts slow down: WHO report

Aug 23, 2019
Microplastics in drinking water is not yet dangerous for human beings says WHO

microplastics

Microplastics in drinking water is not yet dangerous for human beings says WHO

Aug 22, 2019
India has highest number of sulphur dioxide-emitting hotspots in the world: Greenpeace

Air pollution

India has highest number of sulphur dioxide-emitting hotspots in the world: Greenpeace

Aug 20, 2019
After It: Chapter Two, Stephen King's horror novel The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon, to be adapted for screen

After It: Chapter Two, Stephen King's horror novel The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon, to be adapted for screen

Aug 22, 2019
Oscar-winning animator Richard Williams, best known for Who Framed Roger Rabbit, passes away at 86

Hollywood

Oscar-winning animator Richard Williams, best known for Who Framed Roger Rabbit, passes away at 86

Aug 18, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019