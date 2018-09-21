Friday, September 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 21 September, 2018 13:51 IST

White House to step up cyber offense on hackers as US midterm elections approach

The move comes as US intelligence officials expect digital attacks ahead of 6 November elections.

The White House warned foreign hackers on 20 September that it will increase offensive measures as part of a new national cybersecurity strategy.

The move comes as US intelligence officials expect a flurry of digital attacks ahead of the 6 November congressional elections.

The strategy provides federal agencies with new guidance for how to protect themselves and the private data of Americans, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton told reporters.

The U.S. flag flies at full staff less than 48 hours after John McCain's death over the White House in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RC1AA5C44370

White House in Washington. Image: Reuters

Bolton said the policy change was needed “not because we want more offensive operations in cyberspace but precisely to create the structures of deterrence that will demonstrate to adversaries that the cost of their engaging in operations against us is higher than they want to bear.”

The new policy also outlines a series of broad priorities, including the need to develop global internet policies and a competent domestic cybersecurity workforce.

It follows a recent Trump administration decision to reverse an Obama-era directive, known as PPD-20, which established an exhaustive approval process for the military to navigate in order to launch hacking operations. Bolton said the removal provided more leeway to respond to foreign cyber threats.

“In general, I think there is new tone in the policy but not much new policy other than the revocation of PPD-20, which had already been announced,” Ari Schwartz, White House National Security Council cybersecurity director under President Barack Obama, told Reuters.

“In my experience, it has not been deterrence policies that held back a response, but the inability of agencies to execute,” he said.

“I guess we will see what happens if this strategy really leads to less oversight, but a lack of oversight will likely lead to a lot of confusing finger-pointing in the wake of any failure.”

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones

How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

NewsTracker

Barack Obama blasts Donald Trump ahead of midterm elections: 'Appealing to tribe, fear, pitting one group against another - that's an old playbook, it won't work'

Sep 08, 2018

NewsTracker

Donald Trump 2016 campaign chief Paul Manafort expected to plead guilty in deal with special counsel Robert Mueller

Sep 14, 2018

NewsTracker

US midterm election 2018 trends: White, college educated voters dragging Donald Trump ratings down; more voters susceptible to shifts in national politics

Sep 13, 2018

NewsTracker

Ex-Donald Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort pleads guilty as part of deal to cooperate 'fully and truthfully' with special counsel Robert Mueller

Sep 14, 2018

NewsTracker

US midterm elections 2018: Future of Donald Trump presidency and control of Congress on the line as 2-month countdown begins

Sep 10, 2018

NewsTracker

Barack Obama wades into US midterm election battle and will campaign for Democrats; says Donald Trump is 'the symptom, not the cause' of grim political divide

Sep 07, 2018

science

Alzheimer's Disease

Living with Alzheimer's: A memory thief vexing 1.6 millions Indians and counting

Sep 21, 2018

AI in India

Indian healthcare AI startup SigTuple wins Judges' Choice at Google's Demo Day

Sep 21, 2018

Paleontology

Fat molecules reveal earliest-known animal in records from 558 million-year-old

Sep 21, 2018

Nanotechnology

New nanofilter cleans water hundred times faster than current tech: Researchers

Sep 21, 2018