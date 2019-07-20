Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will host a meeting at the White House on Monday of semiconductor and software executives to discuss the U.S. ban on Huawei[HWT.UL], a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

